Did former Lakers champ Shannon Brown die? Viral claim debunked

By Avi Shravan
Modified Sep 17, 2025 21:40 GMT
The Lakers nation suffered a shock as news of two-time NBA champion Shannon Brown's death flooded the community. On Wednesday, the former Lakers guard's Instagram account shared an article about his demise on its Instagram story.

The story featured a screenshot of the article's headline instead of a link or an announcement. The story's caption featured Brown's name and his life's timeline. While the story might have fooled many fans, there is a high chance that Brown's Instagram account has been hacked and the story is nothing more than but a prank by the hackers.

The article's headline featured on the story revealed Shannon Brown's cause of death to be a stroke. It also mentioned that Lakers star LeBron James and other former Lakers stars rushed to LA last night. However, as of now, no reports have suggested that anything mentioned in the story is true.

LeBron James has not shared any Instagram story grieving his former Cavaliers teammate. Assuming that the news is true and Brown's family had access to his social media account, itis also very unusual for them to announce his demise to promote an article rather than issuing a formal statement.

Shannon Brown won two rings with the Lakers while playing alongside Kobe Bryant in 2009 and 2010. He last made a social media post on Jul. 27.

