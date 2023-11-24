"Did she get knocked up by NBA young boy or Ja Morant" - Angel Reese found absent again on LSU squad leaves fans guessing

Angel Reese is once again absent from the LSU bench after not traveling to the Cayman Islands for their upcoming game. Reese was absent from the LSU bench in the last two games as well. Given that LSU coach Kim Mulkey has remained tight-lipped abiut the situation, fans have been left to speculate.

After capturing nationwide attention for her performances in the 2022-23 NCAA March Madness Tournament, Reese's NIL valuation skyrocketed. With her sights set on another big year and a jump to the WNBA, the news of her absence has been shocking.

Given that her star power was at an all-time high during the NCAA March Madness Tournament last season, it was expected that she would have a big year. The latest developments, though, could seriously hurt her status as a WNBA prospect depending on the reason behind her absence.

In reaction to the news, many reacted. Check out some of the funniest ones on X (formerly called Twitter) below:

"What happened did she get knocked up by NBA youngboy or Ja Morant?," tweeted one."

What LSU coach Kim Mulkey has said about Angel Reese

Considering the fact that Angel Reese has been a national standout, many have speculated about her absence. While the leading theory has been that Reese has low grades and isn't eligible to play, she was notably benched in the second half of the team's game before her absence.

When Mulkey was recently asked about the situation, she provided a vague answer:

"Sometimes you want to know more than you're entitled to know."

For her part, Angel Reese has stayed quiet. Amid the rumors surrounding her absence, the LSU star posted a TikTok video that fueled speculation. In the clip, Reese can be seen wearing a pink dress while a narration by Deion Sanders plays:

“Look at me. What about me would make you think I care about your opinion of me? Your opinion of me is not the opinion I have of myself. You ain’t make me. So, you can’t break me.”

While it remains unclear how the situation will play out and what the resolution will be, Angel Reese's final year in college isn't going to plan out the way many expected. If her grades are making her ineligible to compete, her draft stock likely won't be impacted nearly as much.

If it were to be off-court issues forcing her to the sidelines, Reese could drop in the WNBA mock drafts. With the WNBA draft set for Apr. 15 and the new WNBA season set to tip off on May, only time will tell how things pan out.