"Did Giddey ever send a statement?" - NBA fans react to Ben McLemore's response to sexual assault charges

Former NBA lottery pick Ben McLemore was recently arrested and jailed in Oregon over sexual assault charges lodged against him in an incident that purportedly took place in 2021 during his time with the Portland Trail Blazers. He vehemently denied the accusations and came out with a statement expressing his innocence.

According to a police report, the 31-year-old player, now playing in Spain, was arrested at Portland International Airport on sexual crime charges, including one charge of first-degree rape. The charges stem from a sexual assault report in Lake Oswego, Oregon, on Oct. 3, 2021, where McLemore, then playing for the Trail Blazers, was identified as a suspect.

In his statement, Ben McLemore maintained his innocence over the charges against him, expressing confidence that, in time, the truth would come out and his name would be cleared.

Below is McLemore's statement as shared by The Athletic's Shams Charania on X (formerly Twitter):

NBA fans picked up the news and gave their reactions on social media, with some drawing parallels with the issue that hounded OKC Thunder player Josh Giddey, who was previously the subject of a police investigation over allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Below are some of the reactions that fans had on X:

"This shines a light. Curious, did Giddey ever send a statement?

Some reactions though circled around Ben McLemore being innocent of the charges.

One X user wrote:

"why do i think he's innocent?"

Another user said:

"I believe him"

One user poured over McLemore's statement and came away convinced, writing:

"Sounds genuine to me"

Some reactions turned their focus on having the proper resolution to the case.

Another user wrote:

"Hope the investigation uncovers the truth. Would be sh**ty for him to lose it all over a false accusation, likewise it would be sh**ty for him to be free if he did do it."

Another user added:

"If he's guilty lock him up. If he's innocent, lock her up."

As per ESPN, McLemore was arraigned on Wednesday and by evening was released after posting bail. His next court hearing is set for July 1 in Oregon.

Where is Ben McLemore playing now?

Ben McLemore was last in the NBA in 2022 with the Portland Trail Blazers and is now playing in Spain for Rio Breogan in the Liga ACB.

With Rio Breogran this season, the shooting guard has been averaging 12.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

His Spanish club has been informed of the allegations lodged against him but is still awaiting detailed legal information before making any judgment.

Ben McLemore was a star player for the University of Kansas and was selected seventh overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2013 NBA rookie draft.

In Sactown, he played for five seasons on two tours of duty. He also played in Memphis, Houston, the LA Lakers and then Portland. Through his nine-year NBA journey, he posted career averages of 9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assist.