"Did you hear lyric about firing GM" - NBA fans react to Kendrick Lamar name-dropping Michael Jordan in latest track 'Hey Now'

It's been over two decades since Michael Jordan retired from basketball, but he continues to get name-dropped, such as in Kendrick Lamar's new song. Lamar surprised his fans when he released "GNX" on Friday. "GNX" is a 12-track studio album, and the fifth track, "Hey Now," mentions Jordan's name.

The Chicago Bulls caught the reference and told their fans to listen to the new Lamar track referencing the six-time champion.

The post caught the attention of Bulls fans, and some decided to flame the organization.

"Did you hear the lyric about firing your GM?" one fan posted.

"Can y’all listen carefully to instructions so we can win a chip?" Another fan asked.

"I wish there was a bar about the Bulls organization being completely incompetent and I would like to see you quote tweet that as well," one fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, several fans noticed that the post used an image of Michael Jordan wearing 45 instead of his iconic number 23 jersey.

"Why 45?"One fan asked.

"45 is not 23,"one fan chimed in.

"45 jersey? C’mon admin," one person tweeted.

Michael Jordan retired from playing basketball after the 1993 season. However, that retirement did not last as he was only away for one season, returning for the 1994-95 season. When he came back, he wasn't wearing 23 but was instead wearing 45.

During the '95 postseason, the Bulls faced the Orlando Magic. In Game 1 of that series, Nick Anderson stole the ball from Jordan, which led to a transition basket for the Magic. MJ finished with 19 points while Anderson scored 20 and the Magic won 94-90. After the game, Anderson taunted Jordan by saying 45 isn't the same as 23.

Jordan wore No. 23 for Game 2 and bounced back with a 38-point performance. The Magic eventually won the series 4-2.

DeMar DeRozan shares his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar's latest album

Earlier in June, DeMar DeRozan appeared on stage at Kendrick Lamar's concert in California. Now, the six-time NBA All-Star has continued his support for the rapper with his latest album.

While speaking to media members, including Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, DeRozan was asked about his thoughts regarding "GNX." DeRozan said he was proud of Lamar and that he thought the album was a "masterpiece." He also shared that his favorite track is "TV Off," the seventh track in the album.

While Lamar dropped the album as a surprise, DeRozan also implied during the interview that he might have known it was coming.

Kendrick Lamar and DeMar DeRozan are from the same hometown, Compton, California. In Lamar's track "Not Like Us," he mentioned that he was glad the NBA star came home.

