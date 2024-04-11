Did Kendrick Perkins say Bronny James' game mirrors Steph Curry's? Debunking viral tweet

One-time NBA champion and now ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes Bronny James will be a fine player in The Association, even comparable to that of 10-time All-Star Steph Curry.

As per the now-viral tweet by NBA Centel, Perkins, part of the 2008 NBA champions Boston Celtics, was quoted as saying the game of LeBron James' son is evolving similar to Golden State superstar Curry, even calling Bronny a generational player.

The reported post read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Bronny's game is really evolving, he's starting to mirror Steph Curry's playing style. The future is bright for a generational player like him."

Expand Tweet

It should be noted, however, that NBA Centel is a parody account, widely known for posting fake new stories and videos for entertainment.

But Perkins did come out in support of Bronny James' decision to apply for the NBA draft, believing he has the skills set to build a steady career. However, nowhere did he say that the young James would be the next big thing in the NBA, at least at the moment.

Bronny recently hit the news when he declared for the NBA draft. He also entered the transfer portal to remain eligible if he has a change of heart and returns to college.

The 6 ft. 4 guard averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes as a freshman with the USC Trojans. His collegiate career was put in jeopardy right before it started after suffering a cardiac arrest while training with the team last summer.

Kendrick Perkins believes Bronny James declaring for NBA draft the right move

Bronny James' decision to declare for the NBA draft has left pundits and observers divided. But former NBA player and now ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins believes it was the right move for James to make and expects him to develop his game in the league in time.

The eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James played 25 games for the USC Trojans in his freshman year, producing numbers of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes off the bench.

Such averages, however, left many convinced that Bronny may not be ready for the NBA and be better off staying in college and developing his game further. To which Perkins does not totally agree.

In a report that came out on Sports Illustrated, the one-time NBA champion (Boston/2008) said:

"This is the right move. I always said I don't believe Bronny is built for college. I think he will be a hell of a pro. I'm not saying he will be his dad, I'm not saying that he's going to be an All-Star-caliber career as a pro, but he will have a great pro career ..."

He continued:

"I actually love this for Bronny James entering the draft, testing the waters, and working out in front of NBA scouts and GMs to showcase what he's capable of doing ..."