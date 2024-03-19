Did Paul Pierce get robbed in LA? Items stolen and more details of heist explored

Longtime Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce is the latest pro athlete to fall victim to a massive burglarly. News surfaced Tuesday that his home in LA was broken into and the robbers got away with a sizable amount of things.

According to TMZ, Pierce's house was robbed on Friday night. Among the things missing were some of the Hall of Famers' luxury watches, along with over $100,000 in cash. It was also reporterd that the burglers took a safe Pierce had in his home.

Following this news, the Los Angeles Police Department is looking through video footage in hopes of finding out who robbed Paul Pierce. At the time, no arrests have been made.

Pierce, 46, played in the NBA for nearly two decades before retiring in 2017. He is most known for his time with the Celtics, but also had stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and LA Clippers.

At his peak, Pierce was a 10-time All-Star and earned All-NBA honors on four separate occasions. His biggest accomplishment came in 2008, when he delivered the Celtics a championship alongside Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. Pierce also took home Finals MVP in that series.

Following his retirement, Pierce was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

How much money did Paul Pierce make in his NBA career?

When Paul Pierce was at the peak of his powers in the NBA, stars were not making the money they were today. However, he still managed to do well for himself financially during his 19-year career.

Being robbed of $100,000 cash is a huge amount. That said, it's just a small fraction of what he made as a professional basketball player.

In total, Pierce earned just under $200 million. His highest-paid season was in 2010, when he earned $19.7 million towards the end of his run with the Boston Celtics.

After being drafted 10th overall by the Celtics, Pierce signed a rookie deal worth $6.3 million over four years. The young forward quickly showed All-Star potenital, which led to him getting a long-term extension with Boston.

During the 2001 offseason, Pierce inked a six-year deal to stay in Boston worth $79 million. From then on, he'd signed shorter length contracts while remaining with the Celtics. Pierce signed for $59 million in 2006, and then $61 million in 2010.

Pierce would sign the final contract of his career in 2015 with the LA Clippers. After declining an option to stay with the Washington Wizards, he'd reunite with Doc Rivers. LA signed the future Hall of Famer to a three deal worth just over $10 million.

These days, Paul Pierce's net worth is believed to be roughly $80 million.