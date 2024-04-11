"Diddy, R Kelly & Ben McLemore big 3 in prison hoops" - NBA fans abuzz over former Lakers' guard facing 20 years in prison

Former NBA guard Ben McLemore is in headlines this week, but not for good reasons. News emerged Wednesday that he was arrested by U.S. Marshals for sexual assault allegations from an incident that happened in 2021.

Since this news broke, updates have come out regarding the kind of jail time McLemore is potentially facing. Depening on what he ends up being charged with, the former lottery pick could receive upwards of 45 years in prison.

Even though this is a serious situation, NBA fans still decided to poke fun at Ben McLemore. A series of jokes were made at the guard's expense as news continues to pour out.

"Sources are telling me the Charlotte Hornets are looking to give him a 10 day contract," wrote X user @JoakimMuse.

"NBA suspending him for 12 games if found guilty." X user @avb90_ said.

"Adam silver says this is fine," said X user @Magic_Mikey.

"Welcome to the Charlotte Hornets, Ben!" Said X user @_disby_.

The incident in question occured back in October of 2021. At the time, McLemore was playing for the Portland Trail Blazers. Upon being arrested, McLemore's bail was set at $500,000. According to ESPN, he is set to appear in court in July.

Breaking down Ben McLemore's NBA career

After playing one season in college, Ben McLemore put his name in the 2013 NBA draft. He'd end up being one of the first players selected, going No. 7 to the Sacramento Kings.

McLemore spent the first four years of his career with the Kings, where he was a steady rotation player. He'd eventually depart for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2017, but would return to Sacramento in 2018.

Following his brief reunion with the Kings, Ben McLemore was on the move again. This time, he'd land with the Houston Rockets. McLemore spent a year-and-a-half with the Rockets before winding up on the LA Lakers. After that, he'd play with the Portland Trail Blazers before being out of the league.

When things didn't work out for McLemore in the NBA, he did what most players do and continue playing overseas. Since 2022, he has played in professional leagues in Greece, Spain and China.

In total, McLemore played in 556 games across nine years in the NBA. He'd finish with career averages of 9.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists. McLemore was aslo a reliable three-point shooter, knocking down 36.3% of his attempts.

Between being on the wrong side of 30 and this off-court drama, it's safe to assume that another run in the league isn't on the horizon for McLemore.