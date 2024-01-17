"Discounts so fans cheer is crazy": Steve Ballmer's fan-tracking concession at Intuit Dome sparks hilarious outrage

Steve Ballmer will open Intuit Dome in June to become the LA Clippers’ new home starting the 2024-25 season. The privately financed $2 billion arena will have several state-of-the-art features that will enhance basketball experience. One of those features is the stadium’s capacity to track sections of the crowd that stand up and cheer the loudest.

Ballmer is reportedly looking to offer discounts to patrons and fans who have been tracked to show passionate support of the Clippers. The tech legend wants to give back to loyal fans of the team and to make their experience exhilarating every time they step inside the arena.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) promptly reacted to how Steve Ballmer could potentially use a tracking feature to give discounts and freebies:

“Giving discounts so fans cheer is crazy lol”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The fiery owner wants to make Intuit Dome one of the, if not the loudest, venues in American sports. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, during a tour of the arena, had this to say about Ballmer’s goal for the fans:

"I think everyone knows he [Ballmer] likes things loud. It's going to be loud in here. It's this incredible experience."

Steve Ballmer unquestionably wants the Intuit Dome experience to be different than the one LA Clippers fans are used to at Crypto.com Arena. The 17,700 seats are reportedly much closer to the floor than their current arena, one they share with the LA Lakers, provides. It offers the most space between fans compared to other arenas and legroom is luxurious. Some parts of the dome even have climate control options for an even more enhanced experience.

The arena will be the one-stop shop for all LA Clippers-related business. Ballmer is already busy looking for the biggest events in Los Angeles to take place in the dome.

Commissioner Adam Silver designates Steve Ballmer’s Intuit Dome as the host of the 2026 NBA All-Star Game

It didn’t take long for Steve Ballmer to land perhaps the marquee event in the NBA outside of the Finals. On Tuesday, Commissioner Silver announced that the 2026 All-Star weekend will be at the Intuit Dome after he toured the area together with the billionaire.

Ballmer had this to say in response to the announcement:

"I was giddy when I heard it was possible and even giddier when the NBA said we were getting it. … We are appreciative. The league gave us a year to get our act together so that we can be not just perfect but perfect when the All-Star Game comes here."

Expand Tweet

This year’s All-Star Game will be in Indiana before it moves to the Golden State Warriors’ home court, the Chase Center. The 75th edition of the said event will then take place at the Intuit Dome. The same venue will host the basketball competition during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!