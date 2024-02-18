"Divorce Dame is unstoppable': Damian Lillard's intensely dramatic 2024 NBA All-Star Starry 3-Point Contest win has fans awestruck

Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard won his second-straight championship for the Starry 3-Point Contest. He went up against some of the best shooters in the league and still outperformed them. He went against Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the final round.

Fans were excited to see Lillard win another 3-Point Contest. They were in awe and expressed how they felt online. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

"Divorce Dame is unstoppable," a fan wrote

Lillard finished with a score of 26 against the two finalists. Fans thought it would end in a tie as he was already in 24 points by the time he reached his final rack. He kept missing shots but ultimately, Dame Time prevailed and took over as he made the last bucket.

What did Damian Lillard say after winning?

Damian Lillard kept the crowd on their toes as he struggled to make his winning shot until the last money ball. Fans were waiting for him to make the shot but he just kept missing.

After the competition, he was interviewed about what was going through with his mind while in his final rack.

"It's only right that I do it with some drama," Lillard said. "I didn't really know what I had, I just heard the crowd. I knew I had to make the last shot to get the win."

He also poked fun at his competitors, who were reportedly stepping in the 3-point line during the contest.