DJ Khaled rocks Louis Vuitton fit courtside while lauding Dwyane Wade's legacy after Heat statue announcement

Dwyane Wade is probably the greatest and the most accomplished Miami Heat player of all time. He has three championships with the Heat during his remarkable tenure.

However, the Heat vs Hornets game saw the team celebrating the announcement of a bronze statue of Wade along with the feature of his name in the Naismith Hall of Fame. Additionally, renowned rapper and musician DJ Khaled also performed after the game ended on Sunday night.

Vibing along with DJ Khaled's music, Dwyane Wade wore an all-black suit whereas DJ Khaled was rocking the LV Lovers logo. The Lovers logo on the sweatshirt by Louis Vuitton came from a new House signature introduced by Pharrell Williams.

Dwyane Wade became the first Heat player to have a statue

Dwyane Wade, the iconic Miami Heat player, is set to be immortalized outside the team's home arena. The Miami Heat will unveil a bronze statue of the franchise legend outside the Kaseya Center later this year. This will be the first statue to honor a former Heat player, marking a significant milestone in the history of the franchise.

The announcement of the statue was made by none other than Pat Riley, the President of the Miami Heat. The unveiling ceremony is scheduled for the fall of 2024. More details about the ceremony will be released later. The honor comes after Wade's jersey was retired in February 2020.

The statue is being created by famous sculptors Omri Amrany and Oscar León of Fine Art Studio Rotblatt Amrany. Amrany's works of retired NBA stars include the iconic “Michael Jordan Spirit” in Chicago, as well as statues of Shaquille O’Neal, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar among many others. This statue will serve as a lasting tribute to Wade's towering legacy, not only for the Miami Heat but for Miami-Wade County.

Wade had an illustrious basketball career, spanning 16 seasons, with 15 of them played in Miami, where he amassed an exceptional record of accomplishments. During this time, he secured three NBA Championships, an NBA Finals MVP, an NBA All-Star MVP, and participated in 13 All-Star selections. Notably, he garnered two All-NBA First Team selections, three All-NBA Second Team selections, and three All-NBA Third Team selections, highlighting his consistent brilliance on the court.

Dwyane Wade's contributions extended beyond individual success, as he also demonstrated exceptional defensive prowess with three All-Defensive Second Team selections. Moreover, his impact extended to his community involvement, championing underserved communities, racial justice, and LGBTQ equality through the Wade Family Foundation and Social Change Fund United, showcasing a legacy of excellence on and off the basketball court.