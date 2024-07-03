"Don't give a f*ck if Taylor Swift is married or not:" Al Horford's sister Anna Horford condemns media priorities amid Palestinian crisis

Anna Horford, the sister of Boston Celtics veteran Al Horford, has often been vocal about issues that bother her. She was ecstatic after her brother became an NBA champion back in June, but Anna hasn't stopped voicing her opinion about the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Horford took a shot at the media for paying attention to other subjects that aren't as sensitive as this ongoing conflict. She said Palestinians have been "ethnically cleansed" for nine months now and nobody has done anything to stop it.

"I don't give a f**k if Taylor Swift is married or not. I care about innocent Palestinians being bombed & ethnically cleansed for 9 months without any pushback. Countless mothers, fathers, kids, doctors, nurses, teachers, UN employees all gone... Honestly, what are we doing here??" she wrote on X Tuesday night.

This conflict has been active for years, but in recent times, the situation has gotten more critical. Horford hasn't been happy about any of that and she doesn't hesitate to criticize the people who support Israel, and even companies that allegedly sided with the country.

Anna Horford criticized Starbucks for supporting Israel

Back on Jun. 11, six days before her brother won his first NBA championship, Anna Horford took to X to send a short but direct message about the coffee company, claiming she preferred Dunkin' Donuts' coffee over Starbucks'.

"Eh, Starbucks tastes a bit too bloody to me. Way too much genocide in their blends," she wrote last month.

She added that the company sued a labor union for expressing support to Palestine on social media.

"Starbucks literally sued a labor union of Starbucks workers over their pro-Palestine social media comments. Allies protest in solidarity," she added.

Horford has paid close attention to this matter and is trying to spread information about the things happening to Palestinians, fully backing them.

Anna Horford has clear response to Al Horford's retirement rumors

She also had time to clap back at those who believe that Al Horford is retiring after winning his first NBA championship.

"Rumors about Al retiring were always weird. It’d be one thing if he were a minimal bench player who came in every now & then. He started the majority of the playoffs & was crucial to the Cs success. Age doesn’t really matter when he’s still one of the best bigs in the league," Anna Horford wrote on X.

Anna Horford is one of the most vocal people in the NBA world and she doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon.

