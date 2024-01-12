“Don’t put him in Fox and Brunson talks again”: NBA fans awestruck by Kyrie Irving’s Mavericks career-high game vs Knicks

Kyrie Irving exploded for 44 points as the Dallas Mavericks edged the New York Knicks 128-124. The mercurial guard had his season-best outing studded with four rebounds and 10 assists as the Luka Doncic-less unit spoiled Jalen Brunson's homecoming at the Delta Airlines Center on Thursday. Irving set the tone for the game with a pair of threes from beyond the arc and kept on with his aggressive self, while also making plays for the rest of the team. Brunson did heat up throughout the game, but Irving had done the damage by then as Dallas snapped the Knicks' winning streak.

Expand Tweet

Social media was abuzz with lavish praises for Irving, and one of the fans emphasized that the former NBA champion had to be put out of comparison with Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox and Knicks star Brunson:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

don’t put him in “fox” and “ brunson” talks again

Expand Tweet

The 8x NBA All-Star had more praises coming his way:

Fans were awestruck by Kyrie Irving's 44-point dominance against the Knicks

Kyrie Irving was ably assisted by Tim Hardaway Jr. (32 points, six rebounds, and four assists) and Josh Green (18 points). For New York, Julius Randle had 32 points, six rebounds, and five assists, while Brunson had 30 points and eight assists.

Kyrie Irving makes history during Mavs vs Knicks matchup

In addition to his 44-point masterclass, Kyrie Irving made history by moving ahead of Nicolas Batum for 35th place on the all-time 3-pointers list with 1,625 downtown buckets. He will now have New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (1,667) to surpass next. In 40 minutes of playing time, Irving had 44 points, while shooting 11-of-25 from the field and 2-of-7 from the three-point land.

Irving came into the contest averaging 23.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 41.4% from 3-point range in 22 games so far for the Mavericks.

Expand Tweet

The Irving-Doncic duo didn't have a solid outing last season after he was acquired in a blockbuster trade. They failed to make the playoffs, but have had a strong start to the ongoing season with Doncic on a tear for the side. Irving's performance comes as a good sign after a heel contusion sidelined him for a sizeable chunk of games.

The win puts Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks in seventh place in the Western Conference. They are 23-16 overall and 17-13 at home. It has been a mixed run for them in their last 10 games with a 6-4 record, and they will hope to head into the All-Star break with a series of wins to put them in a better position as they stake a playoff berth.