  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Trae Young
  • "Don’t think he’s won enough to even speak to me" - Patrick Beverley flames Trae Young for missing the playoffs in more than half of his NBA years

"Don’t think he’s won enough to even speak to me" - Patrick Beverley flames Trae Young for missing the playoffs in more than half of his NBA years

By Avi Shravan
Published Sep 17, 2025 20:31 GMT
Patrick Beverley flames Trae Young for missing the playoffs in more than half of his years in the NBA
Patrick Beverley flames Trae Young for missing the playoffs in more than half of his years in the NBA. (Image Source: Imagn)

Patrick Beverley threw shots at Trae Young while discussing the lack of effort players have during an All-Star game. On Wednesday's episode of "The Pat Bev Podcast," the former NBA player discussed Young's response to his take on the All-Star game.

Ad

Beverley had criticized the league athletes for putting in no effort during the annual All-Star game. In an X post, the Atlanta Hawks star told the former player to relax and let the All-Stars speak for themselves. However, Beverly did not like Young's response:

"I don’t think he’s won enough to even speak to me," Beverley said on Wednesday. "He’s been to the playoffs three times. I’ve been to the playoffs nine. ... My first seven years, I didn’t miss the playoffs at all. ... I’ve talked to people who played in Atlanta. They don’t wanna play there. They don’t think he’s a good leader. They don’t think he’s a good teammate."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You can make all the money you want. You can have all the leading assists you want. You can do all that. If you don’t win, that sh*t won’t matter. If you don’t win, when you retire they’re gonna forget your name."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

While Beverley made more playoff appearances than the Hawks star, he has always been a role player for his teams. On the other hand, Young has been the face of the franchise since being drafted No. 5 in 2018.

Young and Beverley have been entirely different players during the playoffs. The Hawks guard has averaged 26.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game in 27 playoff games.

On the other hand, Beverley put up 8.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 2.9 apg in 71 postseason games. Despite appearing in fewer playoff games, Young (713 points) has scored more in the postseason then Beverley (581 points).

Ad

Kevin Durant defends Trae Young following Patrick Beverley's remarks

After Patrick Beverley flamed Trae Young on his podcast, Kevin Durant came to the Atlanta Hawks star's defense. On Wednesday, Durant replied to a clip of Beverley's response posted by NBA Central on X.

"Aye. This shit gettin outta hand man. Cmon Pat you sound delusional brother," Durant tweeted.
Ad
Ad

Beverley then replied to Durant's post:

"Perspective you Def should know about that. I’m in The H if u wanna chat ❤️LuvGang."

As of now, Young has not responded to Beverley's comments against him.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications