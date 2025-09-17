"Don’t think he’s won enough to even speak to me" - Patrick Beverley flames Trae Young for missing the playoffs in more than half of his NBA years

Patrick Beverley threw shots at Trae Young while discussing the lack of effort players have during an All-Star game. On Wednesday's episode of &quot;The Pat Bev Podcast,&quot; the former NBA player discussed Young's response to his take on the All-Star game.Beverley had criticized the league athletes for putting in no effort during the annual All-Star game. In an X post, the Atlanta Hawks star told the former player to relax and let the All-Stars speak for themselves. However, Beverly did not like Young's response:&quot;I don’t think he’s won enough to even speak to me,&quot; Beverley said on Wednesday. &quot;He’s been to the playoffs three times. I’ve been to the playoffs nine. ... My first seven years, I didn’t miss the playoffs at all. ... I’ve talked to people who played in Atlanta. They don’t wanna play there. They don’t think he’s a good leader. They don’t think he’s a good teammate.&quot;&quot;You can make all the money you want. You can have all the leading assists you want. You can do all that. If you don’t win, that sh*t won’t matter. If you don’t win, when you retire they’re gonna forget your name.&quot;While Beverley made more playoff appearances than the Hawks star, he has always been a role player for his teams. On the other hand, Young has been the face of the franchise since being drafted No. 5 in 2018.Young and Beverley have been entirely different players during the playoffs. The Hawks guard has averaged 26.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game in 27 playoff games.On the other hand, Beverley put up 8.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 2.9 apg in 71 postseason games. Despite appearing in fewer playoff games, Young (713 points) has scored more in the postseason then Beverley (581 points). Kevin Durant defends Trae Young following Patrick Beverley's remarksAfter Patrick Beverley flamed Trae Young on his podcast, Kevin Durant came to the Atlanta Hawks star's defense. On Wednesday, Durant replied to a clip of Beverley's response posted by NBA Central on X.&quot;Aye. This shit gettin outta hand man. Cmon Pat you sound delusional brother,&quot; Durant tweeted.Kevin Durant @KDTrey5LINKAye. This shit gettin outta hand man. Cmon Pat you sound delusional brotherBeverley then replied to Durant's post:&quot;Perspective you Def should know about that. I’m in The H if u wanna chat ❤️LuvGang.&quot;Patrick Beverley @patbev21LINKPerspective you Def should know about that. I’m in The H if u wanna chat ❤️LuvGangAs of now, Young has not responded to Beverley's comments against him.