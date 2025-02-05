  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • "Done some amazing s**t" - LeBron James waxes lyrical on new  $215,159,700 megastar running mate

"Done some amazing s**t" - LeBron James waxes lyrical on new  $215,159,700 megastar running mate

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 05, 2025 05:36 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
LeBron James waxes lyrical on new $215,159,700 megastar running mate (Image Source: Imagn)

LeBron James spoke for the first time about teaming up with Luka Doncic after the LA Lakers thrashed the LA Clippers 122-97 on the road with the Slovenian watching from the sidelines. LeBron was yet to address or make his feelings known regarding the shocking acquisition of Doncic. His social media mainly featured farewell messages for his former co-star, Anthony Davis.

However, pairing up with Doncic was one of the first questions posed to LeBron in his first interview since the blockbuster trade. Here's what the 40-year-old said about his new $215,159,700 megastar running mate:

"We're going to attract a lot of eyes. Obviously, our ability to score, rebound and pass. That's gonna make it a lot easier on our teammates. And that's all we want to do."
also-read-trending Trending

LeBron added:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Listen, Luka's a big time player, 25 years old. Haven't even reached his prime yet. He's done some amazing s**t in our league. I'm happy to have him."

With five All-NBA nods since his debut in 2019, Luka Doncic might already be the most talented player LeBron James has ever teamed up with in his career. Doncic didn't play Tuesday, but fans can get to see the duo in action soon, with several reports suggesting the Slovenian could be in action on Saturday against the Pacers.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी