"Done some amazing s**t" - LeBron James waxes lyrical on new  $215,159,700 megastar running mate

LeBron James spoke for the first time about teaming up with Luka Doncic after the LA Lakers thrashed the LA Clippers 122-97 on the road with the Slovenian watching from the sidelines. LeBron was yet to address or make his feelings known regarding the shocking acquisition of Doncic. His social media mainly featured farewell messages for his former co-star, Anthony Davis.

However, pairing up with Doncic was one of the first questions posed to LeBron in his first interview since the blockbuster trade. Here's what the 40-year-old said about his new $215,159,700 megastar running mate:

"We're going to attract a lot of eyes. Obviously, our ability to score, rebound and pass. That's gonna make it a lot easier on our teammates. And that's all we want to do."

LeBron added:

"Listen, Luka's a big time player, 25 years old. Haven't even reached his prime yet. He's done some amazing s**t in our league. I'm happy to have him."

With five All-NBA nods since his debut in 2019, Luka Doncic might already be the most talented player LeBron James has ever teamed up with in his career. Doncic didn't play Tuesday, but fans can get to see the duo in action soon, with several reports suggesting the Slovenian could be in action on Saturday against the Pacers.

