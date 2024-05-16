"Draft Bronny with the first pick"- Tobias Harris catches strays from NBA fans after anonymous colleague draws 2024 No. 1 pick comparison

As Tobias Harris prepares for free agency, he found himself catching strays online. Fans poked fun at the veteran forward following some comments regarding him and the NBA Draft.

The 2024 class is projected to be one of the weaker groups in recent history. NBA Insider Ryne Russillo said on a podcast that an anonymous teammate of Harris said that having the the No. 1 pick in this year's draft is like selecting Harris with the top pick.

Seeing that Tobias Harris is coming off a lackluster performance against the New York Knicks in the postseason, fans had a field day making fun of him.

"Tobias caught a stray for no reason," one fan said.

Other fans began pointing fingers at who might have made this comment. Most joked that it was Jimmy Butler still holding a grudge from their time with the Philadelphia 76ers.

"This was Jimmy bro, he ain't slick," another fan said.

"Jimmy butler said this for sure," said one fan.

"jimmy butler still holding that grudge," one fan said.

With about a month to go until the draft, French prospect Alex Sarr is the projected No. 1 pick. He is an athletic 7-foot-1 center who spent the past year playing professionally overseas.

Tobias Harris is used to catching heat from fans

This type of flack from NBA fans is nothing new for Tobias Harris, as it is something he is used to. Over the past five years, he's been a polarizing figure among his home crowd.

After the Philadelphia 76ers traded for him in 2019, they inked Harris to a five-year deal worth $180 million. He's been among the team's highest-paid players for some time, earning more than Joel Embiid at times.

Because of his sizable contract, Tobias Harris would regularly catch heat from Sixers fans when he wasn't playing well. Fans constantly complained about the team paying him too much money when he entered free agency.

Harris caught a ton of heat from fans during this postseason. With their season on the line against the New York Knicks, he went scoreless in a pivotal Game 6. This led to fans and media alike bashing the veteran forward.

While Harris has been a productive piece for the Sixers over the years, many couldn't get past the size of his contract. During his time in Philadelphia so far, he averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Thankfully for Harris, he no longer has to hear from fans about how much he is making. This summer, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent. One team that has consistently been connected to him is the Detroit Pistons. They have a large amount of cap space at the moment, which could lead to another handsome payday for Harris.