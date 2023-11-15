"Drake finna sample this": Lakers fans voice farcical reactions to LeBron James testing In-Season court squeaks

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took time to check out their home floor ahead of their NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

As ‘The King’ was at it, he was making a squeaking noise with his shoes, which fans hilariously reacted to on social media.

Here are some of what they had to say on X (formerly Twitter):

@Brando299 wrote: drake finna sample this soon

@KevinOConnorNBA wrote: Can’t believe I watched this whole video

@AshleyRaksu wrote: Wtf is my goat doin??

@EdgeSportsApp wrote: My wife when she doesn’t get what she wants

@tywow28 wrote: LeSqueaks

@ThirdLegBets wrote: Incoming complaint about court quality if they lose

@KingOfDStreets wrote: That squeaks from my glorious king made me really hard right now

@ab12_sol wrote: I wonder if Bron knows how funny he is Lmfao

@LyricMoney wrote: This sound like that Christmas commercial they all made when they was shooting & it sounded like jingle bells

@1andonlyflip wrote: He can make some music tone with those squeaks

The game was the second In-Season game for the Lakers after their 122-119 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday. LeBron James led the way in the road win, finishing with 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, to help his team to its first victory in the tournament.

Memphis, for its part, is looking to break through after dropping its first two In-Season tournament matches against the Portland Trail Blazers (115-113) and Utah Jazz (127-121) in that order. The Lakers and Grizzlies play in West Group A along with the Blazers, Suns and Jazz.

The NBA In-Season Tournament is being implemented for the first time this season to add dimension to the league year. The tournament has a similar format to that of in-season European football tournaments and the WNBA Commissioner's Cup. All 30 NBA teams are competing in games set from Nov. 3 to Dec. 9.

LeBron James says NBA In-Season Tournament has a different intensity

After getting his first taste of NBA In-Season Tournament play, LeBron James said the atmosphere had a different intensity to it and fans should definitely come away as winners for it.

The four-time NBA champion led the way for the Los Angeles Lakers in their 122-119 victory over the Phoenix Suns in their first In-Season outing on Friday. He tallied all-around numbers of 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Following the game, LeBron James shared his take via SB Nation on the “tournament within a tournament,” which is being implemented by the league this season, saying:

“It had a little bit more intensity to it. I think the fans even brought a little bit more energy as well. Obviously, they’ve got great fans here but I felt like they knew it was an In-Season Tournament game, too, so they were a little bit more intensified. I felt like some of the plays and some of the execution was at a higher level. Definitely felt a little different than a regular season game, for sure.”

On Tuesday, the Lakers were set to play the Memphis Grizzlies in their second In-Season Tournament game at home in Los Angeles.