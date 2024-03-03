"Draymond getting torched" - Jaylen Brown's blazing start in 1st quarter has NBA fans amped

Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown dominated in the first quarter of their game against the Golden State Warriors. Tonight is their second and final matchup against each other, and it looks like the Warriors won't win their season series. Thanks to Brown's game, the Celtics might tie it this season.

The two teams met each other in the 2022 NBA Finals. And while the Warriors got the last laugh when they won the title, the Celtics have improved since then. The San Francisco-based team has struggled to be consistent and made a significant amount of roster moves to address their problems.

Tonight, Boston showed off in their final game against Golden State for this year's campaign. In the first quarter alone, the Celtics showed dominance as they established a 20-point lead. This was all thanks to Brown, who had 19 points in the opening quarter, as he made five threes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Brown's first-quarter eruption led to a 21-7 run with fans buzzing. They couldn't help but talk about the impressive outing by the former third pick. Here are some of what the fans had to say regarding it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In the second period, he slowed down quite a bit. But still, scoring 25 points in the first half cannot be ignored. Brown is proving that he's a reliable star, regardless of the opponent.

You might also be interested in reading this: Jaylen Brown gets lambasted by fans for 'egregious' carry 5 feet from NBA referee: "Illegal screen and carry is insane"

How did Jaylen Brown's hot start help the Celtics against the Warriors?

Jaylen Brown was incredible in the first period, as his co-star, Jayson Tatum, wasn't having a great first quarter.

During the first 12 minutes of the game, Tatum struggled to score the ball, giving him only two points. What's even more shocking is that he scored his first points before the two-minute mark.

The team capitalized on their 44-22 lead in the first period and showed no mercy to the 2022 champions. The Celtics extended their lead and ended the first half with an 82-38 lead against the Warriors. Tatum was also able to pick up his pace in the second period and had 25 points during halftime.

For Golden State, they've been struggling against Boston. Steph Curry only has six points after the first two quarters. Curry is shooting 2-13 from the field, including shooting 0-9 from the three. Moses Moody is the team's leading scorer, with nine points on 4-6 shooting.

As they enter the second half, the Warriors will have to work double-time to close the gap between them and the Celtics. They still have 24 minutes left to do just that and get back in the game.

Also read: Bill Simmons reveals Jayson Tatum’s selfless gesture to Jaylen Brown: “I want to see him win the MVP”