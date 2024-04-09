Draymond Green 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting Golden State Warriors power forward's impact and minutes

Draymond Green has been vital to the Golden State Warriors' success over the years. He's the unsung hero of the Warriors dynasty, which appears to be on its last legs this season. He has had an up-and-down season marred by suspensions, though.

The four-time NBA champion was suspended twice this season for getting physical on the court. He was slapped with a five-game ban for choking Rudy Gobert in November. Less than a month after that, he added another one to his lowlight reel by punching Jusuf Nurkic in the head.

The league was not playing this time, suspending Green indefinitely and requiring him to get some help. He returned after missing 16 games and helped the Warriors steady the ship as the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.

Draymond Green's regular season stats

Due to his actions on the court, Draymond Green has missed 21 games due to suspension. Green also missed some games because of injury, so here's how he has fared this season:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3P% FT% Draymond Green 8.7 7.2 5.9 1.0 0.8 2.4 49.3% 37.7% 75.0%

Draymond Green's career playoff stats

Draymond Green has played 157 playoff games in his career. Here are his career playoff averages:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3P% FT% Draymond Green 11.6 8.9 6.2 1.5 1.4 2.6 44.9% 30.4% 72.7%

Strengths and Weaknesses

Draymond Green's main strength is his basketball IQ, which is among the best in the entire NBA.

He uses it to remain an effective defender despite getting older, slower and less athletic. His defense will always be an important part of his game, as well as his playmaking.

Green knows how to find Steph Curry or Klay Thompson at the right moments, while also making the right plays most of the time. His physicality can even affect games, but it's a double-edged sword. It can make an opposing team play badly or affect the Warriors in the worst way possible.

The former DPOY's temperament has been tested the entire season and has shown some improvement. However, he still gets into it with players and referees, which jeopardizes his availability for an entire game.

Impact, role and projected playoff minutes

While most NBA fans don't really care about Draymond Green's impact on Golden State, the Warriors fanbase knows how important he is. Some might be sick of his antics but can't argue how invaluable Green is to the team's success over the year.

Green will bring his experience to the postseason if they make it past the NBA Play-In Tournament, which is certainly doable. He will likely be the starting center and play important minutes for Golden State.

