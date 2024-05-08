"Draymond Green or Dillon Brooks would’ve gotten banned" - NBA Twitter erupts as NBA fines Jamal Murray $100,000 for Game 2 antics

On Tuesday evening, the NBA announced they had fined Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray $100,000 for his actions in Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Murray threw a heat pack on the court while active play was going on in the second quarter.

His teammate, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, was the one who noticed and threw it back to the bench, as it took the officials some time to notice it. Many thought a suspension would be issued on Murray for his actions. But instead, they opted to issue him a hefty fine.

Throughout Game 2, Murray was frustrated, as he struggled to make shots because of the hounding defense of the Wolves. The Canadian guard finished with eight points, 13 rebounds and two steals. He shot an abysmal 16.7% from the field as he only made three shots out of his 18 attempts.

Fans shared mixed reactions online after the news that Murray received a fine.

"Draymond Green or Dillon Brooks would’ve gotten banned lmao," one fan compared his actions to certain players.

"Should’ve been suspended, rigged league. He could’ve hurt somebody," a fan believes that Murray should've been suspended.

"Where’s the suspension where’s the consistency," another fan called for consistency from the league.

There are a few who didn't think much about the situation and are happy that Murray received punishment.

"Unacceptable behavior glad they doing something about it," one fan said.

"That’s the right call. W NBA," this fan acknowledged the decision made by the league.

"Good news. I don't want him suspended," a fan commented.

The Nuggets need Murray on the floor as they are down 0-2 to the Wolves. To win the series, they'll have to execute their game plan properly in the upcoming games.

Draymond Green on Jamal Murray's actions in Game 2

Many were surprised that Jamal Murray's frustrations were revealed in Game 2 after he threw a heat pack into the court. One of the people caught off guard was Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. He shared his thoughts on 'The Draymond Green Show.'

"Somebody step on that, A, it leaves a wet spot, B, can really jack somebody up," Green said. "But I didn’t see that and be like — my first thought wasn’t, ‘Ah, he getting suspended.’ It's crazy how people just automatically start calling for suspensions these days."

According to the four-time champion, his initial thought was Murray could get suspended for what he did. Green also believes that what he did was dangerous to the players.

But fans will see Murray in action for their Game 3 matchup on Friday at Target Center.

