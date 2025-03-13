"Draymond Green gonna lay him out for disrespecting the seed of king"- NBA fans abuzz as Warriors' 'enforcer' leads odds to confront Stephen A. Smith

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is under fan pressure to confront ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. Green, a known, close friend of LeBron James, is expected by many to step up and address the NBA analyst. This follows LeBron confronting Smith for his criticism of Bronny James.

In a post by Bovada, Green has +300 odds, which is the most, to be the next player to confront Smith. His former teammate, Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns, is trailing him, with +1500 odds. Wrapping the top three is the Warriors forward's current teammate, Jimmy Butler, with +1800 odds.

A few recognizable players are on the list, including Austin Reaves, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic.

When fans saw this, they were abuzz over the strange odds tracker. They wasted no time and talked about it in the comments section. Here are some of what they said.

"Draymond gonna lay him out for disrespecting the seed of the king," one fan commented.

"Draymond will go to war for his King," another fan said.

"Draymond being the front runner got me dead," a fan replied.

Other fans talked about the other players on the list.

"Reaves going to go full country on SAS I’m taking that +2k bet 🤣" a fan said about Reaves.

"Tatum a sleeper pick," another fan said.

"If it was Embiid, he’d tweak his knee and be out 2-4 weeks moments before seeing SAS," one fan commented.

Draymond Green is not on speaking terms with the ESPN analyst after his confrontation with James

Draymond Green has developed a close friendship with LeBron James over the past few years. Despite being rivals on the court, Green was able to be an ally of the four-time champion.

Nobody objected when Smith said what he did about Bronny. That changed, though, when the four-time MVP confronted him about it.

In a segment of "The Stephen A. Smith Show," the veteran media figure discussed his encounter with James. He further disclosed that since the incident, Green has not spoken to him. Smith thinks that what transpired between him and the Lakers star is a contributing factor.

"I heard that, not many, not all, but a few players were upset at me about that," Smith said. "I think one player in particular was Draymond Green, who I haven't spoken to ever since. Has no desire to speak to me, primarily because of this, I suppose."

Draymond Green has not weighed in on the matter yet.

