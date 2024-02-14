Draymond Green tries to “solicit” LeBron James to Warriors: Reports

For a very long time NBA fans have dreamt of seeing LeBron James team up with Steph Curry. It almost happened this trade deadline. Well, almost. As per a recent report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, the Golden State Warriors spoke to the LA Lakers about a possible trade for the 39-year-old.

As per ESPN, Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob was encouraged by Golden State forward and James’ close friend Draymond Green to talk about a trade with Lakers ownership. The only obstacle was that neither Jeanie Buss or LeBron James was interested in a deal. ESPN wrote:

“Earlier Wednesday, Green -- whom Paul also represents at Klutch -- had sent Paul a text message soliciting his help convincing James to join him in Golden State, sources said. Once, Green had been a lead recruiter on Kevin Durant's free agency signing with Golden State, but this was a far different, far more futile eleventh-hour pursuit.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the trade idea might have failed this time around, fans can be sure that this won’t be the end of it. Both LeBron James and Steph Curry are nowhere close to being finished. And for all his shortcomings, Draymond Green can be a smart negotiator. And if he had his way, he would already be teammates with the two greatest basketball players of this generation.

LeBron James and Draymond Green are represented by Klutch Sports

While James and Green are often seen hanging out together, there’s more to their relationship than just friendship. The two forwards are represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

While Draymond Green is a recent addition to Paul’s clientele list, James has been with him from the beginning. Thus, Green offering the Golden State Warriors and Paul his help to negotiate a deal for James is not surprising.

This wouldn’t have been the first time when Rich Paul would have negotiated a deal to help one of his clients to play with another. Anthony Davis switched camps from the New Orleans Pelicans in the summer of 2019 to play with LeBron James.

While it was long known that Davis almost had a foot outside New Orleans, analysts expected things to change when the Pelicans landed the first pick in that year’s draft. The prize? Zion Williamson.

The former Duke standout might have not lived up to the expectations so far in his NBA career, but in 2019, there wasn’t a bigger name in college basketball than Williamson. So much so that he was called the second coming of LeBron James.

But as things stand now, Anthony Davis was convinced that he wanted to play with the real James and not someone like him. Who was behind the move? Klutch Sports in all probability.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!