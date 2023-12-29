"Dwight is the Diddy of NBA"- NBA fans clown Dwight Howard for seemingly inviting Cade Cunningham to Taiwan

Former NBA star Dwight Howard is recruiting Cade Cunningham to Taiwan after his team set a record last night. The Detroit Pistons have lost 28 straight games this season. Their 28th loss came against the Boston Celtics, who didn't give the Pistons a chance at breaking their losing streak at the Garden.

Cunningham tried his best last night by putting up 31 points, six rebounds and nine assists. However, that wasn't enough as Kristaps Porzingis had a 35-point performance that gave the Celtics the 128-122 win in overtime. Fans were rooting for Detroit to come up with the win, but they fell short.

After this, Howard decided to troll the Pistons' star. The eight-time All-Star posted a video of him gesturing for Cunningham to join him in Taiwan. Earlier this week, he shared that he would like to join the team with four other former All-Stars to break their losing streak.

After fans saw this, they quickly shared their reactions on X. Here are some of the best reactions.

The Pistons need to work on changes to the roster to snap the losing streak. Cunningham has been their best player these past games, but no one has helped him attempt to break the losing streak.

Dwight Howard backed Bam Adebayo for claiming 2020 championship was the hardest

Back in 2020, the world stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the league to shut down their season. They resumed their season months later in Orlando, as most NBA teams participated in the NBA Bubble.

Dwight Howard was with the LA Lakers at the time. Although they won, many players shared the struggles they faced in the bubble. Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo recently shared his experience during that time. According to Adebayo, the 2020 championship was the hardest as they were away from their families and fans.

Howard posted on X, agreeing with Adebayo.

"Twin know what’s up," Howard posted.

Expand Tweet

Howard and Adebayo aren't the only stars who voiced their struggles at the time. LeBron James also talked about the battles he had to face while being in Orlando. The only player who didn't have that kind of mentality was Steven Adams.

He was asked about what the players were going through and the center downplayed the narrative that they were struggling.

"Let's be clear: This is not Syria. It's not that hard ... We're living at a bloody resort. Everyone is going to complain, everyone has their own preferences, nothing too serious. Just a bit of dry food here and there," Adams said.

Howard averaged seven points and 7.1 rebounds in seven games while he was in the bubble.

