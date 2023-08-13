Dwyane Wade, Lil Wayne fire up crowd at Hall of Fame after-party

After getting his due by a formal enshrining to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Dwyane Wade put on a show at a nearby bar after the induction ceremony ended.

First reported by Bally Sports' Brandon Robinson, Wade was seen partying at a bar probably near the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Museum in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Dwyane Wade was not alone, though, as rapper Lil Wayne joined him in the apparent Hall of Fame after-party that Wade himself hosted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wade was even seen jamming to one of Lil Wayne's songs in a video posted by Robinson on X.

Dwyane Wade enjoys the moment

Dwyane Wade has all the reasons to enjoy the moment in the said after-party. After all, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is where he belongs.

Wade was a key figure in all of the Miami Heat's three NBA championships, winning Finals MVP honors in his first title conquest in 2006.

He is also the league's all-time leader in blocks among players 6-foot-4 or below.

Pat Riley, Dwayne Wade's coach in the 2006 championship team, said.

"He goes down as the greatest player ever in this franchise's history."

Wade also led Team USA in scoring during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where the so-called "Redeem Team" won it all, ending a string of three consecutive failures in FIBA-sanctioned international basketball tournaments.

Wade joined fellow NBA legends Tony Parker, Pau Gasol and Dirk Nowitzki as the headliners among former players in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Wade said:

"We were all linked together already, but being on this journey together getting to know one another as men and not as competitors, it's been hella dope. Who would have thought that we would be on the same team after all of our battles? But here we are and it's one of the greatest teams I've ever been on, so thank you guys."

Right now, we'll just let Dwyane Wade party. He deserves it.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)