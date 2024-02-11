“Easily the best squad we have built around Luka”: Mavericks fans ecstatic as Luka Doncic shines in blowout win over OKC Thunder

Luka Doncic had another big night, this time against one of the top teams in the Western Conference: the OKC Thunder. After beating them in a blowout 146-111 victory, the Mavericks knocked the Thunder down to fourth place in the West. The Mavs' overwhelming win was thanks to Doncic's spectacular near-triple-double performance with 32 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds in just 31 mins.

Mavericks fans on social media could not hide their excitement about how good the squad is, despite being ranked eighth in the West. Some fans think Dallas might have a chance to become a solid contender, come playoff time. They also lauded Luka Doncic after he put up big numbers once again. Here's what some of them had to say on Reddit:

"He'gunna destroy them in the first round isn’t he"

"Now we have a team that has all the different kinds of players a basketball team needs. Doesn't mean we're the best team in the world now but I think other teams' fans will be shocked at how much better we look when Luka is not the tallest guy in the lineup."

"What fool graded the trades poorly? I was thinking "damn Luka might finally have enough decent bigs to get a good seed" when I saw those trades."

"This current squad (when Exum and Lively get healthy again) can definitely be a contender. This is easily the best squad we’ve ever built around Luka."

"Ironically OKC needed Gafford themselves and instead helped Dallas get him."

"MVP. Just want to point out this man put up 32/8/9 (in 31 mins) and all of his averages went DOWN. That’s how ridiculous his season stats are."

"If only OKC put up more of a fight."

"I’m surprised SGAs amazing defense wasn’t enough to slow us down."

Mavericks vs Thunder recap: Luka Doncic's third consecutive 30-point game knocks off OKC

Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks have been on fire as of late, defeating the OKC Thunder in a commanding 146-111 victory. The Mavericks are now on a four-game winning streak with Luka Doncic leading the way in three of those four games.

Kyrie Irving also did his best to support his star teammate with 25 points eight assists, and six rebounds. Maxi Kleber also came up huge for the Mavs with a double-double performance, adding 12 points and 12 rebounds.

However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren's efforts couldn't help OKC keep up with Dallas' relentless assault. SGA came up with 25 points, six rebounds, and five assists, while Holmgren had a double-double outing with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

