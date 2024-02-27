"Embiid gave him 51 on 68% shooting btw" - Rudy Gobert acing NBA DPOY race over Victor Wembanyama has fans baffled

The playoff race isn't the only thing that NBA fans keep an eye on, as individual awards such as the NBA DPOY are also on everyone's radars. Some oddsmakers release regular updates for these individual awards and as per Bovada, Rudy Gobert is leading the pack.

Gobert, who is already a 3-time NBA DPOY winner, is listed at -800 and is ahead of other elite defenders like Anthony Davis (+3500), Bam Adebayo (+3300), Jarrett Allen (+1500) and Victor Wembanyama (+1300).

Fans who saw these current odds had a variety of reactions, including clowning Gobert, who often receives harsh criticism. Here are some tweets from fans who don't think The Timberwolves center doesn't deserve his ranking.

"Embiid gave him 51 on 68% shooting btw," one fan said referring to the Dec. 20 matchup between the Timberwolves and the 76ers.

Meanwhile, some fans pointed out that other players are more deserving than Gobert right now for the NBA DPOY, including rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama.

"Wemby just had 10 blocks last week and 5x5 this week," one fan tweeted, recalling a string of fantastic performances from the Spurs rookie.

However, it wasn't just Wemby that fans compared Gobert to. A few named other elite defenders whom they felt deserves the NBA DPOY.

"Outrageous, AD should be the favorite," one user tweeted in support of Anthony Davis.

"Use me as a BAM ADEBAYO should win button," another said, lobbying for the Miami Heat big man.

"Jrue or Derrick White?" One fan asked for the Boston Celtics backcourt duo.

Does Victor Wembanyama have a chance at winning the NBA DPOY over Rudy Gobert this season?

Victor Wembanyama's defense has been stellar this season. During the Spurs' Feb. 12 game against the Toronto Raptors, Wembanyama grabbed a triple-double consisting of 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks.

Then, on back-to-back games against the Sacramento Kings and LA Lakers on Feb. 22 and 23, he logged five blocks and five steals both times.

Wembanyama is leading the league in blocks-per-game average with 3.3 and is getting 1.3 steals per game as well. The Spurs have looked decent on defense with Wembanyama on the floor, but overall, they are ranked 24th in defense at 117.6.

Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert is only averaging 2.1 blocks and 0.6 steals. However, the Minnesota Timberwolves are No. 1 on defense.

Based on individual ratings, Wembanyama has the edge over Gobert. If the voters only look at what a player does without considering their team's record or performance, then the Spurs rookie could take the NBA DPOY award home at the end of the season.