"Embiid would never": NBA fans delighted with Nikola Jokic's unreal 26/14/10 on 100/100/100 in 3 quarters

Nikola Jokic delivered another otherworldly performance as the Denver Nuggets decimated the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, 142-105. The reigning Finals MVP managed to compile an incredible stat line in just three quarters while also showcasing flawless shooting from the field.

Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in Denver’s dominant victory, converting all 11 of his field goal attempts. This included one successful shot from beyond the 3-point line, and all three of his free-throw attempts.

Nikola Jokic's incredible performance left fans in awe, with some claiming Joel Embiid couldn't replicate such a feat.

"Embiid would never" - one fan wrote

Embiid has only had one game without a missed shot, which occurred in February 2020. He played only eight minutes due to an injury and managed to make his sole field goal attempt and one free throw out of four attempts.

As per the latest NBA MVP ladder, Embiid holds the No. 1 spot, while Nikola Jokic is ranked second.

In the absence of Aaron Gordon, who missed the game due to facial lacerations from a dog bite, other members of the Nuggets stepped up. Peyton Watson, inserted into the starting lineup, contributed 20 points, while Jamal Murray had 23 markers.

Nikola Jokic’s latest triple-double breaks records

It was only the seventh time in NBA history a player recorded a triple-double without missing from the field or the charity stripe. It was also Nikola Jokic’s second time doing so. He first did it in January this year against the Lakers, tallying 14 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists.

In his outstanding performance against the Grizzlies, who played without Ja Morant, Jokic established a new record for the most points and rebounds in a triple-double with perfect shooting from the field and the free-throw line. The previous records were held by Russell Westbrook for points (28) and a four-way tie between Jokic, Robert Williams III, Evan Turner and Westbrook for rebounds (11).

He also joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to record a triple-double on 100% shooting with at least 10 field goal attempts in multiple games.

Jokic has 116 triple-doubles in his career, which is the fourth-most all-time. Above him in this list are Magic Johnson with 138, Oscar Robertson with 181 and Russell Westbrook with 198.

The Nuggets, who are No. 2 in the Western Conference with a 23-10 record, will next face the OKC Thunder, who are No. 3 in the West with a 20-9 record, on Friday.