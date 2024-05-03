"Embiid still the ECF virgin": NBA fans continue lambasting Joel Embiid after another NBA Playoffs debacle

NBA fans lambasted Joel Embiid after the Philadelphia 76ers were ousted from the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on Thursday.

The decisive Game 6 against the New York Knicks saw them go down 118-115. With the exit, their championship drought continues as the Knicks' 4-2 win sends them packing for an early summer.

The big's 39-point double-double went in vain as the Sixers were edged by yet another Jalen Brunson masterclass. The guard ended his evening with 41 points and the rest of the Knicks' starters hit double figures to get past the Sixers.

The loss saw Philly fans slam the reigning MVP, and one of them didn't mince words.

"Embiid still the ECF virgin"

NBA fans were relentless in their criticism of Joel Embiid

After being eliminated in the first round again, Joel Embiid remains the only NBA MVP in league history without a conference finals appearance to his name.

Despite his surgery, Embiid returned to the playoffs for the Philadelphia 76ers and proved to be a force, averaging 33.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists, including a 50-point blitz. However, it wasn't enough to see the side through.

NBA insider believes Joel Embiid will stay with the Philadelphia 76ers despite early exit

Well ahead of Game 6, one of Tim Bontemps's interviews with Joel Embiid was tweeted on X where the reporters spoke to the athlete about his future in Philly, especially with rumor mills churning that he would find a new home next season.

According to the ESPN analyst, Embiid might just be ready for the long haul thanks to the support and chemistry he's developed with Tyrese Maxey.

“I had a conversation with Joel Embiid after the game and for a long time there's been a lot of speculation about, 'What's Joel Embiid's future going to look like?' 'Where is Joel Embiid going to play?' 'Is he going to be in Philadelphia?' 'And what are the Sixers going to look like?'." Bontemps added, "All that stuff's over [after Tyrese Maxey's Game 5 performance].”

Joel Embiid is still under contract with the Sixers until the 2025-26 season. He will have a player option for 2026-27, if he accepts that player option, and his last guaranteed year under contract would be the following 2027-28 edition.

He will be 33 then as he can enter unrestricted free agency. But nothing is ever guaranteed in the NBA, and only time will tell if Embiid indeed plans to finish out his entire career with the 76ers.