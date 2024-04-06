“ENDED THEIR 15 GAME L STREAK“: NBA fans roast Bucks amid third straight deflating loss to tanking teams

With the playoffs approaching, the Milwaukee Bucks are in the midst of a shock slump. They look a shadow of the team they once were, having been sapped of confidence and direction in recent weeks,losing five of six games.

Playing without the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo, the No. 2 seed in the East suffered third straight loss on Friday night. The Bucks lost 117-111 to the Toronto Raptors, who were desperate to snap their own losing streak. Gary Trent Jr. and Immanuel Quickley were too much to handle for the struggling Bucks.

The fact that their last three games were against teams like Washington, Memphis, and Toronto, all of whom have records well below .500, raises doubts about their readiness for the playoffs.

A victory would have secured their playoff berth, but the loss leaves them at 47-30. They might clinch a playoff spot, but their recent performances have left a lot to be desired.

The Bucks were ripped by fans on social media after the loss, with some even calling for coach Doc Rivers to be fired. Here are some fan reactions.

"The RAPTORS ENDED THEIR 15 GAME L STREAK TO DOC RIVERS AND THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS?," one tweeted.

“What a shame for the bucks, 3 straight loss,” a fan on X said.

Another fan supported the idea of firing Bucks coach, shedding light on how poor the team has been in the last month.

"Doc rivers is done. Stop the dumpster fire now."

One fan went a step further,

“Don't be surprised if Damian lillard and Giannis aren't in bucks uniforms next year.”

One comment reflected the disappointment of the entire Bucks fanbase, remarking how fans seem to have lost all hope in the team.

“This season is over before the end of April. We will always have 2021.”

Another fan echoed similar sentiments:

“That first round exit vs. the heat is going to be disastrous for Doc. Like knowing a cars about to crash. You can’t look away.”

Meanwhile, one believes that the team can still turn things around:

“They’re just going thru some character development before the playoffs. We will be fine.”

Can the Bucks solve their problems in time?

Bucks coach Doc Rivers demureness in recent weeks isn't helping anyone, and his team is in desperate need of an injection of confidence.

Rivers himself acknowledged the mounting pressure and frustration within the team, during the press conference after the Raptors game.

"I'm frustrated and they're frustrated. I guess that's a good thing. But frustration gets you nowhere. We have to work ourselves through this. Even one of the officials said it. Man, you can feel the heaviness of your team right now,” Doc Rivers said.

Injuries to Lillard and Antetokounmpo have hampered Milwaukee's perforamances recently, but Rivers is more concerned about the team's mental state heading into the playoffs.

"The health, we’re gonna be fine. When we get to the playoffs, everybody will be fine health-wise. It’s the mental toughness. You gotta keep playing through it, and it's my job to get them through that." he added.

Despite taking over from rookie coach Adrian Griffin to provide a more experienced voice in the locker room, Doc Rivers' record of 15-16 with the Bucks suggests he's yet to turn things around. He acknowledges the need to improve his ability to inspire his team to play with the right mindset.

Time, though, is running out for Rivers and the Bucks to find their rhythm. Only five games remain in the regular season to address their issues before the playoffs

A few more inspiring pep talks, some light-hearted training drills and team building exercises to put a smile back on the players' faces could spark a turnaround in fortunes.

