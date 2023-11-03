"Enjoy the s**t and relax": Lou Williams fires back at Clippers fan who mocked him for hailing LeBron James

Former LA Clippers guard Lou Williams was recently called out by a Clippers fan for praising LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James on Instagram. However, Williams quickly fired back at the fan.

Williams’ original comment came on James’ IG post following the Lakers 130-125 overtime victory over the Clippers on Wednesday night. Williams hailed James for his performance, as he finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and four 3-pointers on 68.4% shooting.

However, a fan later told Williams to pick a side, as the three-time Sixth Man of the Year also had a brief stint with the Lakers:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Pick a side bro. Clip gang or don’t bang,” the fan said.

Williams then called out the fan for trying to create unnecessary division and told him to just enjoy watching the games:

“That’s what’s wrong with you fans that just wanna have some s**t to talk about. Ain’t no sides. It’s basketball. Enjoy the s**t and relax,” Williams said.

Expand Tweet

Lou Williams calls LeBron James the GOAT

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James and former LA Clippers guard Lou Williams

Lou Williams’ recent praise of LeBron James didn’t stop on Instagram. During an appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Run it Back,” Williams proclaimed James the greatest basketball player of all time:

“Of all time. The greatest of all time,” Williams said.

“Give him his flowers. I’ve said it and I’m standing by it.”

(0:26 mark below)

Expand Tweet

Williams’ comments came after former nine-year NBA veteran forward Chandler Parsons raved about James’ longevity:

“It’s insane what he’s doing, and we’re all literally just watching greatness every single night,” Parsons said.

“And for him to be doing this at this stage of his life and his career, it really is mind-blowing.”

James hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down to start Year 21. The soon-to-be 39-year-old is averaging 24.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.2 3-pointers per game on 56.5% shooting through five games.

Most fans agree that the GOAT debate is between James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. James is still trailing Jordan by two titles. However, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer continues to establish his edge in many major statistical categories due to his longevity.

James will also have a chance to become the first player in NBA history to make his 20th All-Star game and 20th All-NBA team this season.

Also Read: “It was a roller coaster” - Lou Williams highlights Kawhi Leonard-Paul George related issue for Clippers’ past woes