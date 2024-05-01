ESPN analyst says Tyrese Maxey should be in "face of the league" talks alongside Anthony Edwards and SGA

Tyrese Maxey’s heroics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks have earned him some high praise from ESPN analyst Andraya Carter.

The 76ers triumphed 106-112 in overtime, thanks in large part to Maxey's impressive performance. With just 30 seconds left on the clock, Maxey scored twice, pushing the game into overtime. He then added five points and an assist during the extra period, which helped the 76ers stay afloat in the series.

The 23-year-old finished with 46 points, nine assists, and five rebounds. The performance adds to a stellar portfolio of playoff showings that have led to Andraya Carter heaping some heavy praise for the 76ers guard:

“Tyrese Maxey has to be in the conversation for the future face of the league," Carter said. "Who do people talk about? Anthony Edwards, people have talked about Victor Wembanyama, Chet [Holmgren]. There are so many young guys and that's great.

"Tyrese Maxey has to be in the conversation. 50-point performances? This performance in the Garden where you put the team on its back, especially with the way Embiid struggled, and the way Tyrese Maxey stepped up, he has to be in the conversation, period.”

With LeBron James in the twilight of his career, several young stars are being looked at as potential future faces of the league. That is a title that has often been thrown at Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous Alexander. Carter believes that Maxey has already done enough to warrant a place.

Tyrese Maxey stamps authority as Embiid struggles in 76ers’ victory

Maxey’s big night undoubtedly adds to a collection of huge displays in the playoffs for the Philadelphia 76ers since his arrival.

Maxey has steadily emerged from under the shadows of Joel Embiid to become a genuine superstar who singlehandedly kept his team alive in Game 5. Maxey went 17-30 in a game in which Embiid struggled to make his shots.

Embiid finished with 19 points, 10 assists and 16 rebounds, a triple-double that came amid shooting struggles throughout. He converted just 7 of his 19 attempts on the night and was statistically the worst shooter on the night for the 76ers.

One of the biggest contenders for the Most Improved Player of the Year, Maxey scored 50 points in three games this season. He averaged 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 52.4% overall this season.

While the 76ers are alive, whether Maxey deserves a say in the debate for the ‘face of the NBA’ is something the coming days might decide. First and foremost, he will be focused on playing his part in the Knicks’ ousting from the playoffs this season.