"Even his own country don't claim him" - Ben Simmons trolled after Boomers World Cup squad snub

Australia has released their preliminary squad for the upcoming FIBA World Cup and Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets was not a part of it. Boomers head coach Brian Goorjian even teased Simmons possible inclusion last week, but it seems like he's not joining the squad for the tournament.

In an interview with SEN Radio last week, Goorjian discussed Simmons' progress from his rehabilitation. The Nets shut down Simmons in late March due to back and knee issues. He underwent back surgery last summer and it seems like he's not back to his full health almost a year into his recovery.

"I think his mindset is getting healthy, getting in shape and getting ready to play in this (World Cup)," Goorjian said. "And I think he has been along that line for a while and I felt it last time. As we sit now, I think there is a really strong chance." (h/t ESPN).

Australia's squad is headlined by several active NBA players such as Patty Mills, Josh Giddey, Josh Green, Matisse Thybulle, Matthew Dellavedova, Dyson Daniels, Xavier Cooks, Jock Landale, Jack White and Joe Ingles. Former NBA players Dante Exum and Thon Makaer were also part of the squad.

Fans on social media quickly noticed that Ben Simmons was not picked by the Boomers. They went on to troll Simmons, who has not been doing great over the past few year in terms of basketball.

One fan even thought that Australia was so sick of Simmons that they disowned him:

"Even his own country don't claim him."

Here are other hilarious comments and reactions to Simmons' exclusion from Australia preliminary World Cup squad:

優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 @nijigasakilove @TheNBACentral @RealGM They got giddey they don’t need that bum. He ain’t wanna play for them when he was doing well in Philly now no one want him and he wanna rep Australia lmao @TheNBACentral @RealGM They got giddey they don’t need that bum. He ain’t wanna play for them when he was doing well in Philly now no one want him and he wanna rep Australia lmao

Atomic Comet @Atomic_Comet @TheNBACentral @RealGM Mans has no interest in basketball like that. Mystery back injuries even with no playing. Morey getting of his contract was impressive @TheNBACentral @RealGM Mans has no interest in basketball like that. Mystery back injuries even with no playing. Morey getting of his contract was impressive

Kobe2460 @kobe2460mvp @TheNBACentral @RealGM Ben Simmons has been very VERY uncommitted to the Australian national team. He has a long list of him not being committed and they don't need him at all @TheNBACentral @RealGM Ben Simmons has been very VERY uncommitted to the Australian national team. He has a long list of him not being committed and they don't need him at all

Broja Dawg @BrojaDawg @TheNBACentral @RealGM Ben Simmons doesn't get enough heat for being in the NBA for the money. Clear as day this dude doesnt love the game enough to improve himself to be the best he can be. There is always an excuse, and he hides behind load management to sit and collect paychecks. @TheNBACentral @RealGM Ben Simmons doesn't get enough heat for being in the NBA for the money. Clear as day this dude doesnt love the game enough to improve himself to be the best he can be. There is always an excuse, and he hides behind load management to sit and collect paychecks.

Boomers head coach still open to Ben Simmons' return for World Cup

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite not being included in Australia's preliminary squad for the 2023 World Cup, Boomers head coach Brian Goorjian has opened the door for Ben Simmons to make the roster. Goorjian told SEN Radio that Simmons is working to get healthy in time for their training camp in Cairns.

"We've made a spot for him if he's available by the time of the Cairns camp," Goorjian said. "He definitely wants to be a part of this and is working right now to get healthy. The communication's been good, he's in that frame of mind of wanting to be a part of this. He's just trying to get healthy." (h/t NBL.com.au)

Ben Simmons is open to returning to play for the national team and it seems like he's targeting this year's World Cup for it.

"I'm currently rehabilitating my back injury and putting my full effort and focus towards that," Simmons told The Herald Sun. "I love what coach Goorjian is building with the Boomers and I look forward to being a part of the program in the future."

