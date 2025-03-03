"Even MPJ swingin' the rock more than Russ" - Clippers and Lakers fanbases unite to torch Russell Westbrook after off night vs Celtics

Russell Westbrook is having a resurgent season with the Denver Nuggets following disastrous stints with the LA Lakers and LA Clippers. However, Westbrook had an off-game on Sunday against the Boston Celtics, with some Lakers and Clippers fans uniting to bash the former MVP.

Westbrook finished Sunday's 110-103 loss with 12 points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals. He shot 5-for-13 from the field, including 2-for-8 from beyond the arc. He also had three turnovers, but his shot selection wasn't particularly great.

His performance prompted Clippers fan account @FeelLikeDrew to make a sarcastic post showing Westbrook's "highlights' against the Celtics. While the Nuggets guard attempted too many 3s, he still had a solid stat line as Denver dropped to third in the West.

Regardless of what Russell Westbrook did or didn't do with the LA Lakers and LA Clippers, some of their fans offered their thoughts on the former MVP. Westbrook might be thriving in Denver, but he can have poor games from time to time.

"Man even MPJ swingin' the rock more than Russ these days," a Lakers fan tweeted.

"Can't believe we won 50 games with him last year," one Clippers fan remarked.

"Clippers fans 🤝🏾 Lakers fans slandering Russ," another fan commented.

Russell Westbrook spent the past three seasons with the LA Lakers and LA Clippers. Westbrook was simply horrendous for the Lakers, but it wasn't his fault that he wasn't properly used alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

As for the Clippers, he wasn't the right fit but played much better there than with the Lakers.

"There's the Westbrick I remember," a fan claimed.

"Had to deal with this sh*t for a year and a half, now my team employs Luka Doncic. God is good. God is GREAT," a Lakers fan wrote.

"There so scared he gonna attack the paint that they just leave him wide open all game," another fan quipped.

Other fans pointed out that @FeelLikeDrew only shared one poor performance of Russell Westbrook. The former MVP had several great games before the All-Star break.

NBA executive explains the importance of Russell Westbrook to the Nuggets

ESPN's Tim Bontemps asked a Western Conference executive about the Denver Nuggets and their starting lineup. The exec believes Russell Westbrook should remain in the starting five.

"I'd keep Russ starting," the exec said. "You can't afford to lose him, and you might if you don't. He's been a big part of them with his buy-in, and you can spin it to Christian differently. I think the collateral damage of one to the bench is much more significant than the other."

With Aaron Gordon's lingering injury, the Nuggets might be inclined to use him off the bench and use a smaller lineup with Jamal Murray, Westbrook and Christian Braun.

