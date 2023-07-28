“Everyone was running and screaming” - Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan recall experiencing ‘scary’ officer-involved shooting in Miami

Over the past year, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have made headlines with their dating life. However, the couple was recently in the middle of a horrific situation.

While out shopping in Miami Thursday, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan saw a man take two hostages and keep them locked inside a store. The man had a knife on him and was threating to harm the hostages.

Not long after, police arrived on the scene. They did their best to calm the situation, but nothing was working. One officer was then forced to open fire, striking the suspect. He was then quickly rushed to a nearby hospital, but didn't survive. Following the incident, Miami police has stated that they'll be launching a full investigation.

Based on their activity on social media, Pippen and Jordan both appeared to be fine despite being caught in such a scary situation.

Larsa Pippen details the event on social media

During the entire ordeal, Larsa Pippen went in depth about what happened in the Miami shopping center. She made two separate posts to her Instagram story. One detailed what was going on, and the other showed a clip of the incident.

"OMG [Marcus Jordan] and I were on Lincoln road when an officer involved shooting happened!" said Pippen. "A man had 2 people held hostage at knifepoint. Cops responded and an officer shot the suspect. So thankful for the Miami Beach Police Department it was scary af everyone was running and screaming."

As most know, Pippen is the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend and Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen. Following their divorce, she has been spotted with multiple people in the NBA world. Her current boyfriend, Marcus Jordan, is the oldest son of Scottie's former teammate Michael Jordan.

While Scottie and MJ don't have much of a relationship anymore, many have spoken out about the awkwardness of this couple forming.

