"Expecting a first-round elimination" - NBA fans give mixed reactions as Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to 9th straight Playoff berth

On Saturday, following the New York Knicks' win over the Atlanta Hawks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks clinched a spot in the NBA Playoffs.

This will be the ninth straight year that the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led team has appeared in the playoffs, however, this year, the team will be looking to make it out of the first round for the first time since 2022.

They could be facing an uphill battle given that Damian Lillard is currently dealing with a blood clot, however, earlier in the week, Bucks coach Doc Rivers expressed optimism surrounding Lillard's return, saying there's much more hope, surrounding his return this season.

Given the question marks hanging over Milwaukee's season, fans shared mixed reactions regarding the news that the Bucks have clinched a spot in the playoffs.

"1st round exit. For the third straight season," - One fan replied.

Other fans however seemed to express optimism surrounding the postseason ahead:

"Let’s go win the chip," - One wrote.

"Idgaf. WE HAVE GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO, CHECK BALL FN," - Another replied.

Looking at the Eastern Conference playoff picture with Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Milwaukee Bucks' schedule

Heading into Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks' clash with the Miami Heat on Saturday, Milwaukee is sitting in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

The big question is whether they finish the year in sixth place or whether they will be able to move up into fifth place. The team is sitting half a game behind the fifth-place Detroit Pistons, and 3.5 games behind the fourth-place Indiana Pacers.

Considering the team has just five games left after tonight's showdown with Miami, the team will have a chance to advance in the standings, especially when taking into account the fact that their final two games of the season will be played against the Pistons.

With both teams jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference, those two games could be the deciding factor when it comes to playoff seeding.

Following tonight's game against the Heat, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will head to New Orleans for a showdown with the Pelicans on Sunday, before returning home to host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

From there, the team will host the Pelicans in a rematch on Thursday, Apr. 10, before wrapping up the season with a road game in Detroit on Apr. 11, and a home game against Detroit on Apr. 13.

