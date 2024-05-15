New York Knicks shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner engaged in a third-quarter altercation during Tuesday's Game 5 second-round playoff clash. Afterward, a Knicks fan humorously broke down the incident, including what DiVincenzo allegedly said during their dispute.

With 4:36 remaining in the third quarter, DiVincenzo converted a putback dunk to put New York up 86-64. As he ran back up the floor, he collided with Turner just inside midcourt, who attempted to set a screen.

DiVincenzo appeared to extend his elbow into Turner's midsection before shoving him away, sparking their altercation. They jawed back and forth, with the play being reviewed and double technical fouls being assessed.

Knicks fan @Jomboy_ on X/Twitter later provided a profanity-laced voiceover of what DiVincenzo appeared to say during the exchange.

"F**k outta here. What the f**k you doing?" DiVincenzo allegedly said. "F**k you doing, bitch? F**k you doing?"

Despite Donte DiVincenzo's offensive struggles (eight points on 28.6% shooting), New York secured a comfortable 121-91 home victory, taking a crucial 3-2 series lead.

The Knicks were led by star point guard Jalen Brunson, who tallied a game-high 44 points, four rebounds and seven assists on 51.4% shooting. The outing marked his postseason-leading fifth 40-point performance.

Donte DiVincenzo calls out Myles Turner and Pacers for faking Game 5 toughness

In addition to his third-quarter quarrel with Myles Turner, Donte DiVincenzo was involved in a second-quarter incident involving Pacers center Isaiah Jackson.

With 11:13 remaining in the second quarter, Jackson set a hard illegal screen on DiVincenzo, sending him tumbling to the ground. Afterward, his teammates Isaiah Hartenstein and Alec Burks came to his defense, confronting Jackson.

The play resulted in double technical fouls being doled out to Jackson and Hartenstein, with Burks being assessed an additional technical.

Following the contest, DiVincenzo was asked about the game's physicality, particularly his and Turner's altercation. The 27-year-old called out the Pacers for trying to put on a toughness facade, contrary to their reputation.

"They’re trying to be tough guys, and that’s not their identity, and there was nothing more to that," DiVincenzo said. "Nobody is going to fight in the NBA. Take the foul and keep it moving. You’re not a tough guy."

After questioning the validity of Indiana's Game 5 toughness, Donte DiVincenzo noted that he expects the Pacers to "come with the physicality" again in Game 6. The 2021 NBA champion added that the Knicks need to "be [themselves] for the full 48 minutes" and "rebound and defend" to secure another victory.

Game 6 takes place Friday in Indiana. Leading 3-2, New York will attempt to eliminate the Pacers on the road.

