"F**king globetrotter s--t": NBA fans in frenzy after Luka Doncic drops masterful 47-piece on Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks, spearheaded by Luka Doncic, snapped the Houston Rockets' 11-game winning streak in a 125-107 road win on Sunday.

Doncic put up a game-high 47 points, including 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals on 18-of-30 shooting. Notably, he made nine of his 16 3-pointers, matching his previous career high and went 2-of-5 from the charity stripe. He boasted a +12 net rating for the game.

NBA fans were in awe of his masterful performance, as they tweeted their reactions. One fan said:

"F***ing globetrotter s**t in the middle of the game. This dude is unreal"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Luka Doncic's quest for MVP honors and the Mavericks' endeavor to snatch the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference away from the New Orleans Pelicans will continue on Tuesday when they face off against the Golden State Warriors on the West Coast.

Luka Doncic hits the circus shot vs Jabari Smith Jr.

With the Mavericks leading 70-47 with 10:47 left, the five-time All-Star found himself matched up with Smith on the perimeter. With the shot clock ticking down, Doncic deftly maneuvered past Smith with a series of crossovers and executed a pump fake just beyond the 3-point line.

Stymied in his attempts to find an opening, Luka leaned into his move and converted a contested right-handed scoop shot just inside the arc as the shot-clock buzzer sounded.

The 25-year-old's remarkable shot left both commentators and teammates on the bench in astonishment as the Mavericks surged ahead by 25 points. Here's the video:

How the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic snapped the Houston Rockets' win streak

Houston (38-36) shot 42.4%, connecting 13-of-38 attempts at 34.2% from beyond the arc. The defeat marks only the second for the Rockets in 15 games this month.

Kyrie Irving contributed to the Mavericks' scoring charge with 24 points, while Dante Exum contributed 13 and P.J. Washington chipped in 12. The team, riding high on momentum, has clinched victory in 11 of 12 games. Impressively, the Mavericks shot 24 of 47 from beyond the arc, boasting a remarkable 51.1% accuracy rate.

Houston rallied in the third quarter, ending with a 13-4 surge to narrow the deficit to 91-73. However, the Mavericks promptly regained control, dashing any hopes of a Rockets comeback.