Fact check: Did LeBron James dress up in a suit for Oppenheimer? Debunking viral image of the Lakers superstar

LeBron James is an avid fan of films. He is also a movie producer and a part-time actor, most recently playing the lead role in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

A photo that has gone viral recently showed him reportedly attending the movie Oppenheimer.

It’s not ascertained if “King James” did watch the box office hit, but the image from Buttcrack Sports might be a fake. The hand of the man beside the basketball superstar seemed like it came from two different persons. Part of his hand is clearly white while the other part is black.

It wouldn’t be a surprise, though, if the four-time MVP took time to watch the said film. Oppenheimer recently had the biggest global opening for a biopic. Millions have already seen it and James might be one of them.

Since the movie was released last July 21, 2023, a few basketball stars have already posted photos of themselves attending the show. Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are two of the NBA’s biggest stars who have already seen the movie.

LeBron James once said that he loves history and movies. Oppenheimer should be on his can’t-miss list if he hadn’t watched it yet. The movie is based on the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer. The physicist and his team of scientists spent years studying and developing the atomic bomb.

LeBron James also has a biopic

Last month, Shooting Stars was released by Peacock. It is a film based on the book by LeBron James and Buzz Bissinger, a Pulitzer prize-winning author. Both are an account of the Akron, Ohio native’s journey from a poor family into a high school sensation.

A reviewer had this to say about the film:

“Shooting Stars is more than just a retelling of LeBron’s inspiring rise to fame and basketball prowess. At its core, this film is about friendship, cherishing those bonds, and growing up.”

While Space Jam was criticized and won the Razzie Award for the Worst Film and Worst Actor Award for James, Shooting Stars got decent reviews.

James’ biopic was directed by Chris Robinson and starred Mookie Cook as the high school basketball superstar.

