FACT CHECK: Was Anthony Edwards drug-tested after his last-gasp block against Pacers? Viral claim debunked

Recently, Anthony Edwards stunned NBA fans with his game-saving block against the Indiana Pacers. With time winding down, Edwards made his way into the paint, launching himself for a remarkable chase-down block. Edwards leaped so high, that his head partially cleared the rim, contributing to a scary fall that sent the Timberwolves star to the floor.

The game marked the second straight for the T-Wolves. After the game, a rumor began circulating online that Edwards was drug-tested by the league after the game. The rumor came from a quote by Edwards.

The NBA does random drug testing throughout the year, as we recently saw with Tristan Thompson's suspension. However, the source for this report was NBA Centel, an account posing as NBA Central.

The quote from Edwards is fake and has not been published by any reputable outlet. Further, Edwards didn't make such a claim during his post-game interview.

"Anthony Edwards says he was drug-tested after he dropped 44 points on Pacers: 'They drug tested me and found MJ chromosome in me.'"

Looking at Anthony Edwards' performance against the Indiana Pacers amid news of Karl-Anthony Towns' meniscus tear

Before the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Indiana Pacers, the Wolves learned that Karl-Anthony Towns sustained a meniscus tear. The Timberwolves are No.1 in the Western Conference and have high hopes for the postseason. So, the news was a devastating blow to the organization.

Reports indicate Towns is expected to return to action before the postseason, which disheartened fans. In response, Anthony Edwards put on a show-stopping performance on Thursday night against the Pacers.

In 39 minutes played, he dropped 44 points, leading the way for the T-Wolves after he and his girlfriend welcomed their firstborn child. To top that, Edwards added a game-saving block to his highlight reel.

"Yeah I hit my head I think on the rim," Edwards said after the game, "it's hurting real bad, and I landed on my wrist, but I mean you know I saw him in the lane, I knew he was going for the layup and I was like man I'm finna go get this. I ain't never jumped that high in my life."

Thanks to the win, the Timberwolves are still No. 1 in the West, with the OKC Thunder close behind. The team will be back in action tonight (March 8th) when they head to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers, No. 3 in the East.