Fans link D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves' poor shooting night to Megan Thee Stallion's courtside appearance

D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves did not have the greatest of performances in the LA Lakers' 117-127 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. In the absence of LeBron James, and center Anthony Davis, who exited the game early due to an eye injury, the load fell on the backcourt duo of Russell and Reaves.

The point guard could muster 15 points and 11 assists, while Reaves had 14 points. NBA fans attributed their lack of contributions to Megan Thee Stallion's courtside appearance.

One of the fans believed she was the reason why Russell and Reaves faltered.

"No wonder D'Angelo Russell is 5/19 and Austin Reaves is 4/14"

NBA fans believed the Lakers needed more than D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves for LA to win

On the game front, Rui Hachimura led the Lakers with 30 points. The forward had six rebounds to his tally, while backup center Jaxson Hayes replaced Davis and scored a season-high 19 points coupled with 10 rebounds. However, it wasn't enough as LA slipped to ninth place again following the loss to Minnesota.

"I’d love to be here": D'Angelo Russell expresses desire to remain with the LA Lakers

D'Angelo Russell went from being the constant name on the trade block to becoming LA's reliable third scoring option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. In an earlier interview with HoopsHype, the guard expressed his intent to remain with LA.

“I’d love to be here and continue to give it a run and be where my feet are now. Obviously, I’ve been on the other side of it, and I’ve been through the roller coaster of free agency and having to sit back and wait. I’m looking forward to not having to worry about that.

"I’ve been blessed enough to put myself in this position with my play. I’m definitely planning on taking advantage of that. When that time comes, I feel that everything will play out how it’s supposed to play out."

This season, Russell is averaging 18.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. He has been their bonafide three-point weapon alongside James. Recent reports suggest that he is on the radar of multiple teams if the Lakers decide to sign a big name to play alongside James and Davis next season.