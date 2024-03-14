Fans pile on Darvin Ham's misery after indecisive coaching leads to blowout loss following star's public callout

The misery continued for LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham following their blowout loss to the Sacramento Kings. Lakers fans were not happy with Ham's indecisive coaching decisions that cost the team another win. They went to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent their frustration.

Ham has been in the hot seat, at least from many Lakers fans' perspective, due to how inconsistent the team is this season. Some are baffled by the lack of timeouts during important runs by opposing teams, while others are just plain dumbfounded by how he uses his team.

It didn't help that the 50-year-old coach's postgame message to the Lakers was about "next-game mentality and recalibrate better," as per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This fan pointed out Darvin Ham's lack of awareness in calling timeouts:

"Darvin Ham called one timeout in the first half. He didn't bother to stop the game so LeBron could check back in. Can't wait for this clown to be gone."

Expand Tweet

Another was disappointed by the game's outcome, which led him to believe that the LA Lakers are going to fire Ham at the end of the season:

"Literally all signs right now point to Darvin Ham not being the coach next season."

Expand Tweet

One fan cannot wait for NBA Twitter's reactions once the Lakers decide to part ways with their coach:

Expand Tweet

This fan is desperate to do anything so that the Lakers can fire Ham:

Expand Tweet

Below are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: 2024 LA Lakers playoff picture following loss vs Sacramento Kings (March 13): Updated standings, schedule and more

D'Angelo Russell calls out Darvin Ham in interview

Is the relationship between D'Angelo Russell and Darvin Ham strained?

Some Lakers fans blamed D'Angelo Russell after the team got swept by eventual NBA champions Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. Russell was atrocious in the entire four-game series and there were doubts about his future with the team.

The Lakers decided to bring Russell back with a "prove yourself" two-year, $36 million deal. He has lived up to the contract and could be heading for a big payday as long as he continues to play like a man possessed for the rest of the season.

However, Russell's comments about Darvin Ham's relationship with Dennis Schroder last season in an ESPN interview could damage the Lakers' chemistry or whatever is left of it.

"His relationship with Darvin is the reason I couldn't have a relationship with Darvin," Russell said. "When I was struggling, I would've been able to come to the coach and say, 'Bro, this is what we should do. Like, I can help you.' Instead, there was no dialogue. ... I just accepted it."

Expand Tweet

Also Read: LA Lakers pay homage to Undisputed WWE Universal Champ and 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns, play his theme at Crypto.com Arena