Fans roast former 4x NBA All-Star for ranking Kyrie Irving ahead of Kobe Bryant

Kyrie Irving, who is in his 13th season, is regarded as one of the all-time greats due to his ball-handling and shotmaking abilities. Interestingly, the former 4x NBA All-Star compared the Mavericks star to the late Kobe Bryant and ranked him higher on his all-time list.

Having played against two elite guards at the guard position, DeMarcus Cousins shared his take in an appearance on the "All the Smoke" podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

"I might have to put him over Kob," Cousins said. "I have got to put him over Kob."

Following the comparison made by Cousins between Kyrie Irving and Kobe Bryant, several NBA fans shared their reactions on X, mocking the former NBA center.

The fans weren't too pleased with DeMarcus Cousins ranking Kyrie Irving ahead of Kobe Bryant in the "skill-wise" department of basketball.

However, Cousins argued that Irving is not the tallest player out there on the court on a nightly basis, and yet he is more than capable of shooting over defenders and posting up near the rim.

Additionally, fans are already aware of how incredible Kyrie Irving's handles are. His creativity and fluidity with the basketball in his hands easily make him a tough cover for opposing defenses.

Kyrie Irving dubbed the late Kobe Bryant as his NBA GOAT

Speaking on Uninterrupted, Kyrie Irving shared why he considers the late Kobe Bryant the GOAT of the NBA.

"Kobe for sure was number one on my list," Irving said. "Just because I had a student-teacher relationship with him. I only had access to his highlights for 10-12 years.

"When I got to the league to challenge him, I was like 'No, this is my moment. I am going at arguably the greatest of all time in my book.'"

The LA Lakers legend's basketball resume speaks for itself as a testament to how he was on the court in each season he played. From his offensive production to his dedication at the defensive end, Kobe Bryant left everything out on the floor for his team.

Moreover, Kyrie Irving mimicked that same level of intensity and tried to match it as he looked up to Bryant.

Some might argue that there are plenty of players who eclipsed Kobe Bryant in his career but Kyrie Irving's mind is already made up. No one comes close to the "Black Mamba" for him.