"Fastest fine in NBA history" - Dillon Brooks catching $25k fine even before season tip-off has fans ridiculing him

The NBA announced that Dillon Brooks of the Houston Rockets has been fined $25,000 for his unnecessary actions on Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis. During their preseason bout, the Rockets forward fought against a screen set by Theis but landed a big blow on the center's groin.

This action led him to be ejected from the game and even had fans hilariously mocking him. After the game, he addressed the incident and told the media that the officials were picking on him. The league has issued a fine on Brooks for his actions during their first preseason game.

"Houston Rockets guard-forward Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 for recklessly making contact with Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis in the groin area," the league announced.

This is Brooks' first season with the Rockets after spending his first six seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Dillon Brooks believes his reputation played a part in his ejection

Dillon Brooks was quickly issued with a flagrant 2 foul after his below-the-belt hit on Theis. According to the forward himself, he thinks that his reputation as a "villain" played a huge part in him getting ejected. Last season, fans and the entire league labeled him a bad guy for his antics on the court.

Now, the forward is embracing his role as a bad guy in the league, even going as far as calling himself "Dillon the villain."

"[I was] trying to navigate a screen, might have tapped him below the waist, but he got right back up," Brooks said. "I don't know. It's weird, every time that happens to me I get picked on. I guess it's part of reputation."

The media asked if there was a target on his back. He replied,

"What's the name? What's my name? My name is Dillon the Villain, so I guess."

"For a flagarant-2 foul, you really gotta know, like, that a person is doing that on purpose, like intentionally, you know. And that's really going at who I am as a person. It just shows that he doesn't really know who I am as a person, he's just going based off of what's being said."

Whether it was intentional or not, Brooks should be careful with his actions, as it looks like the league is watching him closely.

Also read: Watch: Dillon Brooks repeats his nuisance with a below the belt shot in first 5 minutes of preseason game