"Fed behavior": Fans post hysterical reactions to NBA fining James Harden $100,000, who sold $150,000 worth wine bottles in seconds

On Tuesday afternoon, new broke of James Harden being fined by the NBA. Because of his "liar" comments about Daryl Morey, the league office peanlized him $100,000.

Expand Tweet

As expected, NBA fans quickly responded to the latest development of the James Harden saga. One person called out another after it was brought up that the star guard sold 10,000 bottles of his wine while in China.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Another hilarious comment on the matter came from longtime NBA analyst Rachel Nichols. After reporting the fine, she decided to have some fun. Nichols went back and dug up the video of rapper Lil Baby giving Harden a suitcase full of money for his birthday last year.

Philadelphia 76ers fans were excited to see this news. Some were even calling for the NBA to fine him more for his actions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Earlier this week, updates regarding Harden's comments were brought to light. After being investigated by the league, it came out that he called Morey a liar because a trade never happened this offseason. Harden opted into his contract for next season, but then informed Morey and the Sixers that he'd like a trade to the LA Clippers.

Did the NBA make the right move by fining James Harden?

Some argued that James Harden should not have been fined by the league, but in the end it was the right move. The NBA needs to draw some sort of line when it comes to the actions of their stars.

Over the past decade, "player empowerment" has been a buzzword in professional basketball. What Harden did with Daryl Morey can been seen as an extreme case of that.

Harden is allowed to request a trade, but lashing out after one didn't happen shouldn't be permitted. A star doing an interview an openly calling his general manager a liar is not a good look for the league overall.

At the end of the day, Harden only has himself to blame for how things have played out. If he was that hung up on not playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, he could have become a free agent. Instead, he wanted the money and change of scenery.

Morey looked into a trade market for Harden, but he still has to look out for the organization. He shouldn't be bashed in interviews for taking less in a deal just to please a disgruntled star.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)