"Fight me" - Michael B. Jordan once laid down why LeBron James is his GOAT

There was a time when actor Michael B. Jordan once heralded LeBron James as the GOAT athlete in an interview with Complex Sports. At the time, he was doing a press interview alongside actor Jonathan Majors for the boxing film "Creed 3." He could have gone with any athlete in any sport of his choosing and the Lakers star ended up being his choice of athlete.

"Imma say LeBron James," Jordan said. "I said it. Been greater for longer. I'm just saying I'm not comparing it to nobody. That's what I'm saying, I'm not comparing it to nobody ... who could have played multiple sports. He could have gone pro."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Michael B. Jordan, a query like this has a no-win outcome, considering the factors involved and the context needed for each answer. Each sport has its own set of challenges and tribulations that an athlete must overcome in order to reach the glory and success sought after.

Be that as it may, it ended up being LeBron James himself for the "Creed 3" actor because of his excellent longevity along with the possibility that he could have gone pro in various other sports.

With the number of incredible athletes over time, any answer can be considered the right one. As Michael B. Jordan mentioned it is a "no-win situation."

Following Michael B. Jordan's comments, LeBron James would choose himself over other NBA greats

Even with Michael B. Jordan acknowledging that the answer to the GOAT conversation in sports will always be up for debate, he still made sure that he went with LeBron James as his choice.

Interestingly, LeBron James also had a similar response when he mentioned that there are other greats in the game of basketball who have played before him. Upon this take, the Lakers star James was still taking himself over other basketball legends, as his resume speaks for itself, as per TNT's "NBA on TNT."

"I'm going to let everybody else decide who that is, or just talk about it," James said. "But it's great barbershop talk. I'm going to take myself against anybody that's ever played this game. But everyone's going to have their favorite. But I know what I've brought to the table ... and what I can do out on the floor."

"I always feel like I'm the best to ever play this game," James added, "but there are so many great ones, and I'm happy to just be a part of their journey."

Expand Tweet

This response from James came after he finally eclipsed Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, which was an incredible achievement for him, considering that he has already achieved so much in his NBA career.