“FINE THE REFS!” - NBA fans livid with officiating as Anthony Edwards’ questionable technical foul gets rescinded

Minnesota Timberwolves star wing Anthony Edwards was issued a questionable technical foul during Saturday's 106-99 Game 1 second-round playoff win over the Denver Nuggets. Following near-unanimous fan criticism, the NBA rescinded Edwards' technical. However, many weren't satisfied, calling for the league to penalize the involved official.

The hotly contested call occurred during the third quarter when Edwards drove past Nuggets veteran point guard Reggie Jackson to complete a layup. Upon doing so, the two-time All-Star turned around and briefly stared Jackson down while backpedaling up the court.

Edwards seemingly didn't say anything to Jackson or make any gestures toward him. Nonetheless, official Courtney Kirkland issued him a taunting technical foul.

TNT commentators Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford immediately voiced their disagreement, citing the competitive nature of playoff basketball.

"No, Courtney! I'm sorry! Man, we're in the second round of the playoffs. Emotions are always gonna be high," Miller said. "... That's just a look! Come on, that's a bad technical!"

"That's awful. You can't celebrate someone for being a dog and then we call a technical on a stare down," Crawford said.

Fans on X/Twitter also united in disagreement, with many scolding Kirkland for his decision.

On Sunday, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that the league office reviewed the controversial call and rescinded Edwards' technical foul.

Some fans on X appreciated the NBA's decision to overrule Kirkland.

"Good, because that call was soft as hell and ego-driven by that ref," @rocketmann34 said.

"Rare NBA W," @KagishoKgaile said.

However, most fans wanted the league to reprimand Kirkland further, citing the possibility of such calls ruining high-stakes postseason matchups.

"Now fire the ref," @pharmaziz said.

"FINE THE REFS!" @vladdwavy said.

"But the point [the] Nuggets got off the technical free throw still counted. This retroactive officiating the league is doing doesn’t always undo all of the damage caused," @rep_da_818 said.

"Imagine it cost them the game, though," @konigoat said.

Charles Barkley blasts referee for Anthony Edwards' Game 1 technical foul against Denver

Among the most outspoken critics of Anthony Edwards' now-rescinded Game 1 technical foul against the Nuggets was TNT's Charles Barkley. The NBA legend called out Courtney Kirkland for attempting to steal the spotlight from the players, detracting from an entertaining playoff showdown.

"Hey, Mr. Official, nobody came to see your a** play," Barkley said. "Stop giving taunting technicals in the game. Nobody came to see you. You give a kid a warning. You don't call no taunting technicals in the playoffs."

Fortunately for Edwards and Minnesota, the call proved relatively inconsequential, as they held on for a seven-point road victory. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old overcame the questionable officiating to drop a playoff career-high and franchise postseason-record 43 points.

Edwards and Co. will look to improve to 2-0 against the Nuggets and 6-0 overall in the playoffs during Monday's Game 2 face-off in Denver.

