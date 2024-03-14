“Fire this mfer”: Lakers fans torch Darvin Ham for wanting Mike Brown to spill the beans on Kings' Playbook

The Darvin Ham-led LA Lakers team suffered a 120-107 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, finishing 0-for-4 against Sacramento this season, and fans aren't happy, displaying their outrage on social media.

The Kings outplayed the Lakers in almost all categories. They shot 52.3%, including 46.3% from 3-point land, while Los Angeles only went 48.7% and 43.8%.

Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with a triple-double, posting 17 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists. De'Aaron Fox helped out with 21 points and seven assists. LeBron James flirted with a trouble-double for the Lakers, as he finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

The Lakers coach made some postgame comments that left fans scratching their heads. Ham tried to make a joke about wanting Kings coach Mike Brown to share his playbook when they play.

"I wish I could tell Mike Brown, 'Please, come down when he plays offense, just let us know what you're going to run so we can stop it,'" Ham said.

As expected, fans weren't happy with his comments.

Lakers fans torch Darvin Ham for wanting Mike Brown to share his playbook

Given the struggle that they've faced throughout the season, fans of the Lakers (36-31) have been critical of Darvin Ham's coaching style. Fans didn't hold back in their criticism of him on social media.

Below are some of what the fans had to say about Ham, including a few fans who think he should be fired.

"Fire this mfer," one fan tweeted.

Other fans couldn't believe that the coach dared to joke around after the loss.

One NBA fan was so surprised by Ham's comments that he felt bad for the Lakers.

Darvin Ham talks about his relationship with D'Angelo Russell

Before their game against the Kings, D'Angelo Russell's revelation of his relationship with Darvin Ham caught the attention of the masses. According to Russell, he didn't have a great relationship with the coach as Ham favored Dennis Schroder more.

However, Ham recently shared that he and his current point guard have a great relationship now.

"We have great conversations. Great text exchanges after games, during the game, our in-game conversations," Ham said. "But in terms of he and I, I think we’re in a great place right now. I’m sure he would agree."

Ham and Russell's relationship could be key in their bid to make a run for the playoffs.