"First rule of beating Denver is neutralizing Murray" - Kevin Garnett breaks down how Heat can win Game 3 of 2023 NBA Finals

In a 104-93 Game 1 victory against the Heat in the Finals, Jamal Murray showed out with 26 points (11-of-22 shooting), 10 assists and 6 rebounds. His one-two punch tandem with Nikola Jokic was incredible to watch as the two combined for 53 points.

However, the outcome was much different in the Game 2 loss as Miami secured a 111-108 win on the road. In Game 2, Jamal Murray only had 18 points (7-of-15 shooting, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range) and 10 assists.

In a segment on Showtime's "KG Certified," Kevin Garnett, alongside Paul Pierce, talked about what he thinks can give the Heat an advantage against the Denver Nuggets.

"The first rule of beating Denver is neutralizing Murray," Garnett said. "You neutralize Murray, you can blow them out."

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra utilizes the zone defense a lot, especially in the series against the Boston Celtics. As Pierce mentioned in the Showtime segment, Miami's zone defense caused problems for the Celtics as they were a perimeter-based team.

The Nuggets have the perfect counter for the zone defense as Nikola Jokic can easily get in the middle of the court to break it down. Either to score or to find an open teammate, Jokic can neutralize Miami's patent defensive identity with his versatile skillset.

However, after the outcome from Game 2, Miami was able to limit Jamal Murray's offensive opportunities along with the rest of the Nuggets' shooters. Jokic was able to drop 41 points (16-of-28 shooting, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range) but his team's offense was limited, leading to the home loss.

Jokic is recognized as an elite one-man offense due to his scoring capabilities and the vision to make the proper reads and passes. However, Denver requires the offense from the other players on the court to be synchronized and on point.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra's reaction to question regarding the Heat's gameplan on Nikola Jokic

Following Miami's impressive come-from-behind win, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was asked by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne if the gameplan involved turning Jokic into a scorer instead of both a passer and a scorer.

Spoelstra sounded displeased during the reaction to the question, and stated that Jokic has been the finest player in the last two NBA seasons.

"That's ridiculous ... That's the untrained eye that says something like that," Spoelstra said. "This guy is an incredible player. Twice in two seasons he's been the best player on this planet. You can't just say, 'Oh, make him a scorer.' That's not how they play. [Jokić] has our full respect."

Miami's defense on the Nuggets' superstar will be tested further with Game 3 at their home-court tonight.

