"For some of these owners NBA is just a hobby gig" - Tracy McGrady rips apart team holders on Pat Beverley's podcast

On the latest episode of 'The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone,' Tracy McGrady talked about his concern with how some organizations in the NBA run their teams.

"Every organization isn't trying to win a championship in the NBA...For some of these owners the NBA is just a hobby gig."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

From Tracy McGrady's perspective, he finds it frustrating that some owners consider running their franchises as a pastime activity. The former NBA player would much rather have an owner that is invested in making his team achieve the highest level of success possible.

This considers how challenging it is to win consistently in the NBA or be a competitive team. Achieving success in the league demands dedication and focus from the upper management and down to the players, comprising the entire organization.

It was also discussed in the podcast episode by Tracy McGrady how he finds it problematic when there are teams that are serious enough to build a winning culture. Because of this unseriousness, these teams are stuck in mediocrity while their competitors are already miles ahead.

At the same time, it can be argued that teams still incapable of competing at the highest level have found some lousy luck on draft nights, injuries, and a lackluster attraction market.

However, there remains a discussion about the current state of the league, with owners just being lackadaisical about the status of their franchise. Their inattentive nature often leads to poor decisions in the team and staff management of the organization.

What's even worse is that several NBA owners won't even consider spending the necessary amount to acquire certain players for the team's betterment. This was alluded to by Tracy McGrady as well from the podcast, as these owners acquire their money from a different outlet outside of the NBA.

From Tracy McGrady's comments, looking back on the time NBA players were willing to sit out playoff games if Donald Sterling wasn't banned

Before NBA Commissioner Adam Silver banned Donald Sterling from the league, NBA players were willing to sit out on playoff games if they were unsatisfied with the due punishment.

According to ESPN's Arash Markazi, former National Basketball Players Association vice president Roger Mason Jr. talked about the players' mindsets regarding the imminent punishment.

"I heard from our players and all of our players felt like boycotting the games tonight," Mason Jr. said. "We're talking about all NBA players. We're talking about the playoff games tonight."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver banned former LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling from the league on April 2014. Sterling also paid a $2.5 million fine after a private recording of his racist comments went public.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)