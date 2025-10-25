"For The First Time in Lakers History": JJ Redick Doesn't Miss With the Jokes as He Finally Doesn't Have to Call 1st TO in 3rd Quarter

JJ Redick and the LA Lakers got their first win of the season after a 128-110 hammering of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at home. It was especially satisfying as the T’Wolves knocked the Lakers out of the playoffs in 2024-25.

LA started the season with a tough 119-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, as the team continues to be without LeBron James. After Friday’s win, Redick was asked what adjustments he made in the third quarter, to which the second-year coach joked:

“There were no basketball adjustments. It was a halftime routine adjustment. That's all. That's all. You know, they called the first time out, I think, for the first time in Lakers history, the other team called the first time out in the third quarter. Had a nice all right with the group. …

"We did it, you know. So maybe that's the blueprint. Just the coaches, you know, just changing the routine a little bit.”

JJ Redick was referencing the third quarter against Golden State where the Lakers essentially lost the game. The Warriors won the quarter 35-25, and those 10 points proved to be the differentiator in the final scoreline. LA fixed its third-quarter woes Friday with a dominating 40-31 period.

Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves were prolific in that period with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Hachimura went 5-of-5 from the field, while Reaves shot 3 of 4.

Luka Doncic wasn’t potent in the third period with just six points, but he had a great game and led all scorers with 49 points. He also added 11 rebounds and eight assists.

JJ Redick Joked About Giving Luka Doncic Enough Chances to Score 50

Luka Doncic fell just shy of registering his eighth 50-point game and the first with the LA Lakers. It wasn’t because of a lack of opportunities, though. LA coach JJ Redick kept him long enough in the game to target the milestone, but the Slovenian superstar just couldn’t get there.

Redick said after the game:

“You know, I'm trying to get the guy 50. And, you know, I had already given him three chances. And I gave him a fourth chance, he gets fouled. And then he blows that too. So, but no, he was awesome.”

JJ Redick pulled Doncic out of the game with 3:01 minutes left, as the game was done by then with the Lakers holding a 24-point lead at the time. LA returns to action Sunday when it faces the Sacramento Kings in its first road game of the season.

