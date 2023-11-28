Former Australian #1 pick urges Josh Giddey to tighten his circle following minor dating scandal: "He's got so much to lose"

Josh Giddey continues to deal with controversy as the NBA investigates him for his alleged relationship with an under-age girl. The league has yet to provide any update on the outcome of its investigation, but the entire episode has damaged Giddey's status.

Australian legend and former No.1 pick of the 2005 NBA Draft, Andrew Bogut, talked about Giddey's situation and what the Oklahoma City Thunder guard could do next.

"It's just an absolute s***show as it is on social media. The damage has been done to his PR regardless of what the result is. He's got so much to lose. Regardless of what comes out in the next week or two ... all the memes and all this s*** now, that's going to be there forever. It's hard to take it back on social media," Bogut said on his podcast, via the Daily Mail.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's just a s****y situation for everyone involved. It's a valuable lesson for Josh. He's got to tighten his circle and focus on that because he's only in this thing for 10 or 15 years. From what I understand and knew, he's never been a guy that's gotten in trouble or knowingly wanted to go out and be silly."

Andrew Bogut spent 13 years in the league (2005-2018), playing for five teams and winning the championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015.

It's unclear what the NBA's sanction could be while Giddey has refused to make any statement.

Josh Giddey could miss sponsorship deal amid NBA investigation

As the league's investigation continues, Josh Giddey could lose a lucrative sponsorship deal worth $40 million. The deal is with the Australian cereal brand, Weet-Bix, which is considering parting ways with Giddey amid the current controversy.

However, there's no update from the company, which has removed Josh Giddey from its accounts on social media, though.

"We are obviously aware of the news surrounding Josh Giddey and are waiting for facts to be confirmed," the spokesperson of the company told Code Sports, via Basketnews.

"We are in contact with Josh's management team and waiting on further details at this point."

Amid the current situation, Giddey continues to play for the Thunder. He's expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday when Oklahoma City (11-5) collides with the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4) for a chance to climb atop the West.

The Aussie guard has appeared in all 16 games, averaging 12.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 4.8 apg.